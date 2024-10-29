Hawaiian Airlines Reveals Aircraft Design Inspired by “Moana 2”

Hawaiian Airlines has announced the launch of new aircraft designs inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios' Moana 2.
What’s Happening:
- Hawaiian Airlines has revealed the debut of the first of three aircraft designs inspired by Moana 2 from Walt Disney Animation Studios, which is set to premiere in theaters on November 27th.
- Hawaiian Airlines' Airbus A330 aircraft showcases the adventurous spirit of Moana, the shape-shifting demigod Maui, and the small yet menacing Kakamora, along with a “Welcome Voyagers” message for all passengers beginning their journey with Hawaii's local airline.
- Next month, Hawaiian Airlines will unveil two new custom character decals on an Airbus A321neo, which operates in specific U.S. markets and the Cook Islands, as well as on a Boeing 717 aircraft that services routes between the Hawaiian Islands.
- The overhead storage compartments on all three aircraft featuring the Moana 2 theme are being decorated with characters and artwork from the film. Passengers will have the opportunity to further engage with a customized Moana 2 AR experience, set to launch alongside the unveiling of the second livery.
- The aircraft will operate on Hawaiian's standard U.S. domestic routes, in addition to international locations such as American Samoa, Australia, the Cook Islands, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Tahiti until March 2025.
- Hawaiian Airlines will commemorate its collaboration by offering special gifts to guests on the inaugural flights of the A330, A321, and Boeing B717.
- Additionally, the airline has launched the Navigate Your Own Adventure sweepstakes, which begins today and will continue until November 30 for participants from the United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea.
- Five winners, one from each region, will be awarded 500,000 HawaiianMiles.
What They're Saying:
- Alisa Onishi, director of brand and culture at Hawaiian Airlines: “As modern-day voyagers, we pride ourselves in sharing our host culture and ensuring our guests are immersed in unparalleled comfort and breathtaking discovery as they travel with us across the Pacific Ocean. Following the success of our first collaboration with ‘Moana,’ we are honored to reintroduce Moana, Maui, and their friends to our guests traveling between Hawaiʻi and Asia, Oceania, the U.S. continent and within the Hawaiian Islands.”
- Lylle Breier, EVP, Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy & Events at Walt Disney Studios: “As Moana 2 sails into theaters this Thanksgiving, we’re thrilled to team up once again with our friends at Hawaiian Airlines on such an exciting promotion that will bring Moana, Maui and their crew to new heights.
More on Moana 2:
