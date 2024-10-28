Multiple Theatrical Formats Of “Moana 2” Mean New And Unique Posters For Each

I've been staring at the art of these posters, but totally knowing why.

Advance tickets for Moana 2 have gone on sale today, well ahead of its November 27th release, and with the film (and tickets) available in different formats, we also have a number of new posters that arrived.

The highly-anticipated sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Moana 2 , is drawing ever near with a debut over Thanksgiving weekend, and Advance Tickets are now on sale as of today.

With the opening of ticket sales, we are also seeing the many various formats the movie will be able to be viewed in, each of which has debuted their own poster.

Right off the bat (and featured above), Fandango is one of the more popular places to get those advance tickets, and their poster is a spectacular design that calls back to much of the tribal art featured in the original Moana , namely the tattoos all over demigod Maui’s torso.

In fact, Mini Maui and even Mini Moana (remember, from the end of the film?!) even appear at the top of the art.

The IMAX and 4DX posters take a more traditional approach, featuring the characters and setting of the film in a new way than the already-released one sheet for the production. The same can be said for the film’s REALD 3D release.

Possibly the most unique poster though is the release for Dolby screenings. It’s a highly stylized take, especially when compared to the last three, with Moana front and center as she should be, with the same surrounding characters (Pua, Maui, A Kakamora) featured and the island imagery of the film matching the style.

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.

features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.