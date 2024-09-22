It’s almost the season of the witch! Hocus Pocus marathons are about to kick off, that other studio is getting ready to release part one of Wicked (yes, I’m actually very excited for this), and Marvel is diving further into the story of Agatha Harkness. Over at RockLove Jewelry they’re focusing their attention on Agatha and her coven with a new series of necklaces inspired by the witchy crew.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Our friends at RockLove are heading back to Westview, although this time it’s not Wanda Maximoff who’s inspiring them, but rather Agatha Harkness.

If you haven’t yet watched the first two episodes of Marvel’s Agatha All Along on Disney+

on For this collection RockLove is keeping things simple with a necklace to represent each coven member. There are five designs in total focusing on: Agatha Lilia Jennifer Alice Rio

RockLove once again collaborated with Marvel Studios to bring these pieces to life, so fans can rest assured they are purchasing something that’s officially licensed.

As always the jewelry selections are handcrafted from nickel-free artisan brass that’s then finished with plated gold, polished silver, or antiqued for an elegant, authentic look. Each necklace comes on an adjustable chain that can be lengthened from 20″ to 22″ allowing for a perfect, comfortable fit.

Agatha All Along necklaces are available on backorder directly through RockLove

Necklaces are expected to ship in late October and arrive in time for Halloween.

Marvel X RockLove MARVEL STUDIOS AGATHA ALL ALONG Agatha Necklace – $150.00

Nickel-free artisan brass, custom resin cameo

Hinged locket compartment inside

22-inch chain with front toggle closure

Marvel X RockLove MARVEL STUDIOS AGATHA ALL ALONG Alice Necklace – $85.00

Nickel-free artisan brass, resin

20-22 inch adjustable rope chain

Marvel X RockLove MARVEL STUDIOS AGATHA ALL ALONG Jennifer Necklace – $99.00

Nickel-free artisan brass

Hollow compartment with threaded lid

20-22 inch adjustable cable chain

Marvel X RockLove MARVEL STUDIOS AGATHA ALL ALONG Lilia Necklace – $199.99

Nickel-free artisan brass, clear quartz, pearlescent resin

Sustainable and ethically sourced genuine abalone and mother of pearl

14K yellow gold plated finish

22 inch overall length

Marvel X RockLove MARVEL STUDIOS AGATHA ALL ALONG Rio Necklace – $99.00

Nickel-free artisan brass, enamel

14K yellow gold, silver, and black rhodium plated finish

20-22 inch adjustable cable stations chain

About Agatha All Along:

The series picks up after the events of WandaVision, in which Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) was left powerless thanks to Scarlet Witch. The series will see her gather some unlikely allies as she seeks to regain her powers.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!