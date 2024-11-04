Embrace the Spirit of Adventure with a Wave of New “Moana 2” Merchandise

Today, Good Morning America and Disney Parks Blog shared a flood of new Moana 2 merchandise ahead of the film’s Thanksgiving release.
Disney Princess Products:
- Moana 2, the highly anticipated sequel to 2016’s Moana, sails into theaters later this month. As the tides of excitement begin to rise, Good Morning America and Disney Parks Blog have you covered with new merchandise celebrating the Disney Animation Studios film.
- Hitting theaters on November 7th, Moana, Maui, Heihei, Pua, Moana’s little sister Simea, and some new friends will set sail on an expansive voyage through Oceania.
- With new products from Disney Store, Mattel, Jakks Pacific, America Girl, Cakeworthy, and more, Disney has you covered as you prepare for your adventure alongside Moana.
- Launching today, DisneyStore.com has released the new Moana 2 collection, featuring adult and youth apparel, accessories, and dolls.
- For young adventurers, Disney Store has released the Moana 2 Spirit Jersey for Girls. The design features a puffy ink Heihei on the chest with “Wayfinder” text across the back. The design also features Moana and her little sister Simea. The Spirit Jersey runs for $54.99.
- Also designed for young adventurers, the Moana 2 Zip Hoodie for Girls showcases embroidered tropical flowers as well as Moana herself. Pick up this stylish hoodie for $36.99.
- For little wayfinders wanting to let their imaginations run wild, parents can pick up the Moana Disney Story Play Dress for Kids. The costume dress retails for $44.99.
- For grownup adventurers, Disney Store didn’t forget about you! Embrace Moana’s adventurous spirit with the Moana 2 Pullover Sweatshirt for Women. The seaglass blue crewneck sweatshirt features embroidered accents and glitter. Pick up this stylish sweatshirt for $54.99.
- For those that need a stylish way to carry all of your essentials, voyage out with the Moana Dooney & Bourke Backpack. With shoulder straps and a carry handle, this accessory is perfect for any adventure. The backpack retails for $268.
- Moana never heads out on an adventure without the help of her adorable friends! With the Heihei Plush and Pua Plush, you can bring Moana’s friends along on any journey you choose to face. The Heihei plush runs for $22.99 and Pua is priced at $26.99.
- Select Moana 2 merchandise will also be available at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.
- Mattel has also embraced the spirit of adventure with two new products inspired by Moana 2.
- Featuring Moana’s new look, the Singing Adventure Moana doll will sing part of Moana’s new anthem “We’re Back.” She also comes with her signature oar, a headdress, and a conch shell. Retailing for $24.99, you can find this new product on Amazon and Barnes & Noble’s websites.
- Don't forget to bring Moana’s little sister along on your adventures! The adorable Simea Fashion Doll, also from Mattel, is available for $7.97 from Walmart and Amazon.
- In an expansion of the American Girl Disney Princess Collection, the Disney Moana Doll by American Girl features Moana’s brand new look. The 18-inch doll is also released alongside the Moana Accessories pack, which includes Heihei, Pua, Moana’s signature oar, and a floral lei. American Girl’s Moana doll runs for $135 with the accessories pack running for $40.
- Fans of the upcoming film shopping at Target can find several exciting new products for young wayfarers.
- Kids who want to embrace the spirit of adventure can pick up Moana’s Adventure Outfit, inspired by her new look in the film, and Moana's Light-Up Shell Necklace, which lights-up and opens to reveal a sea star. Moana’s Adventure Outfit retails for $19.99 with the necklace priced at $9.99.
- For wayfarers with the power of a demi-god, Maui’s Magical Fishhook is perfect for playtime. The light up toy features sound effects and retails for $19.99.
- LEGO’s new Moana’s Adventure Canoe building set will allow fans to build their own adventures. Packed with LEGO mini-doll figures of Moana, Pua, and the rest of the crew, this set has endless possibilities of fun. The new LEGO set retails for $59.99 and will be officially released on January 1st.
- Of course, no film release is complete without some Funko POP!s. Fans wanting to decorate their homes and offices don’t have to adventure too far with the new POP! Maui and POP! Matangi figures. The collectible figures run for $12 each.
- The new Moana 2 Wayfinder Cosplay Mini Backpack from Loungefly is perfect for your next adventure to the Disney Parks or wherever else your journey leads. Taking inspiration from Moana’s new look, the backpack features a “straw” fringe like the bottom of the princess’s new skirt. You can pick up the new Loungefly accessory for $70.
- For those that prefer to find their adventures in books, Disney has a few great options inspired by Moana 2.
- First up, explore the creation of Moana’s new journey in Disney The Art of Moana 2. The art book showcases character designs, storyboards, color scripts, and exclusive interviews with the creative team. You can grab this new hardcover book for $45.
- For smaller adventurers, Disney Moana 2 Little Golden Book is a retelling of the animated feature. The hardcover book is currently on sale for $5 at Amazon.
- Looking for a tropical treat for your next adventure? Look no further than the new Moana 2-inspired Better Sour Passion Fruit Sour Gummy Stars. The passion fruit flavored candy is perfect for your journey to the movie theater.
- Make sure you stay hydrated on your voyages with the 100 Coconuts + Moana 2 Pure Coconut Water. Available in pure coconut, mango, and pineapple.
- Moana 2 sets sail on her next adventure this Thanksgiving. Catch the film when it premieres on November 27th, only in theaters.
