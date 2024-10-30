Cinemark Adds Their Stunning Popcorn Bucket To A Growing List Of “Moana 2” Novelties Arriving With New Movie

Happiness is where you are...and where you keep your kernels.

After a number of reveals of Moana 2 novelties coming to theaters everywhere, Cinemark comes in with their show-stopping popcorn bucket featuring the heroine and a number of her friends.

What’s Happening:

A late entry into the Moana 2 theater novelty showcase comes from Cinemark, showcasing their elaborate sculptural popcorn bucket celebrating the highly anticipated sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The exterior also features smaller figures of characters from the film, including Moana herself, Hei Hei, and Pua. Maui’s hook is also featured.

Standing out amongst others, this is the second novelty we’ve seen so far that features the water as the vessel for the popcorn. You can check out all the other novelties we’ve seen released so far in our round up, here

Cinemark is also offering special character keychains and branded 3D glasses when moviegoers see the new film in REALD 3D on November 27th at their locations.

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.