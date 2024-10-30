Chain Teases “Moana 2” Collaboration with Ono Hawaiian BBQ

Created by actor B.J. Novak and chef Tim Hollinsworth, the unique restaurant concept has collaborated with American chain restaurants to bring elevated versions of classic menu items to life.
What’s Happening:
- Chain has teased a new collaboration with Moana 2 in a new Instagram post.
- Chain House, which is the brand’s semi-permanent location in a rented Los Angeles home, has hosted several collaboration events with both American chain restaurants and the entertainment industry. Some of their exciting pop-ups include a collaboration with Jimmy Fallon and Pizza Hut, Chili’s, Taco Bell, and Scream VI.
- While only the brand’s logo, featuring several characters from the upcoming animated film, is shown, the post has Ono Hawaiian BBQ tagged implying an inspiration for the upcoming offerings.
- Fans attending the pop-up should expect elevated versions of classic menu items from the fast food chain.
- Details about the collaboration are scarce and Chain’s pop-ups are highly exclusive. You’ll need to join the brand’s invite list to have the opportunity to attend. Those interested in the experience should sign up for text updates on Chain’s website.
- Moana 2 releases in theaters on November 27th. Tickets are on sale now.
