Disney Enchanted Christmas Playlist Available to Stream Now

Christmas music from throughout the years at Disneyland Paris is now available on multiple streaming platforms.
Immerse yourself in the magical atmosphere of the holiday season at Disneyland Paris with the Disney Enchanted Christmas playlist now available.

What’s Happening:

  • Experience the joy of the holiday season with the Disney Enchanted Christmas playlist, available on music streaming platforms including Deezer, Spotify and YouTube Music.

Playlist:

  • “Mickey's Nutcracker” – Cast Disneyland Paris
  • “Chante, C’est Noël” – Monica Löfgren
  • “Chante, C’est Noël” – Choir of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle
  • “Lumina – Ring the Bells” –  Cast Disneyland Paris
  • “Magic Everywhere” – Cast Disneyland Paris
  • “Christmas Is Here” – Cast  Disneyland Paris
  • “Shine a Light” – Cast  Disneyland Paris
  • “Shine a Light” – Cast  Disneyland Paris (Instrumental)

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
