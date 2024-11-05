Disney Lacers Available at Disneyland Paris

Disney Lacers showcase various Disney themes with fun designs that highlight popular characters.

At Disneyland Paris, guests can purchase a mystery box of Disney Lacers featuring a mini sneaker with a selection of possible designs.

During your visit at Disneyland Paris, make sure to visit The Storybook Store or World of Disney to purchase this Disney Lacers mystery box, which includes a randomly selected mini sneaker from a choice of six unique designs.

Disney Lacers, a collection of miniature high-top sneakers, offer a fun way to start collecting, showcasing various Disney themes with fun designs and vibrant colors that capture the spirit of cherished characters.

Each Disney Lacer is a single high-top vinyl sneaker, standing just over one inch tall and three inches long, showcasing iconic figures like Stitch, Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Dumbo

