Disney Lacers Available at Disneyland Paris

At Disneyland Paris, guests can purchase a mystery box of Disney Lacers featuring a mini sneaker with a selection of possible designs.
What's Happening:
- During your visit at Disneyland Paris, make sure to visit The Storybook Store or World of Disney to purchase this Disney Lacers mystery box, which includes a randomly selected mini sneaker from a choice of six unique designs.
- Disney Lacers, a collection of miniature high-top sneakers, offer a fun way to start collecting, showcasing various Disney themes with fun designs and vibrant colors that capture the spirit of cherished characters.
- Each Disney Lacer is a single high-top vinyl sneaker, standing just over one inch tall and three inches long, showcasing iconic figures like Stitch, Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Dumbo, Disney Princesses and more.
