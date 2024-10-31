Exclusive Reveal – Anakin Skywalker (Jedi Apprentice) Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Disney Store

Today, Laughing Place has been invited to exclusively reveal a new individual Legacy Lightsaber coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Disney Store: the Anakin Skywalker (Jedi Apprentice) Legacy Lightsaber hilt, which was previously only available as part of “The Chosen One” three-pack boxed set.

The Anakin Skywalker (Jedi Apprentice) Legacy Lightsaber hilt is coming as an individual item to Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World tomorrow, Friday November 1st. It will also become available to purchase at the Disney Store website at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

This Legacy Lightsaber hilt was previously only available as part of “The Chosen One” three-pack boxed set, which was first available at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event earlier this year, and later made its way to Galaxy’s Edge.

This item is a replica of the lightsaber hilt that Anakin Skywalker uses in the movie Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones until it is destroyed in the droid factory on the planet Geonosis. It comes with a case featuring a hinged lid, lined interior, and the Jedi Order insignia on the front, though the blade (which will light up blue when attached) is sold separately.

Disney Consumer Products: “The Anakin Skywalker (Jedi Apprentice) Legacy Lightsaber Hilt is the Lightsaber used by Anakin while he was a Jedi apprentice to Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi. Anakin was last seen using this hilt in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones during his battle in the droid factories on Geonosis. The Lightsaber hilt will illuminate blue when a Legacy Lightsaber Blade is attached (sold separately).”

This exclusive product reveal is part of Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Gift the Galaxy” campaign, which highlights Star Wars merchandise available ahead of this year’s holiday season. You can find many items from Star Wars-branded properties like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka at Disney Store, Amazon, Target, and more.