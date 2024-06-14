Star Wars fans looking for an exciting way to commemorate the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace will be eager to acquire the Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber set that’s just been unveiled at Disney Store. Complete with (single) lightsaber blade, Maul’s hilt, and a display stand, this latest Legacy Lightsaber continues the tradition of high quality collectibles designed with fans in mind.
- The Dark Side has been having a moment and with The Phantom Menace reaching a milestone anniversary, it makes sense that fans would want to embrace every faction of the Star Wars universe.
- Following the incredible reveal of Star Wars Day merchandise that launched on May the 4th, Disney Store is pleased to introduce yet another Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber for an ever growing collection.
- Unlike the limited edition Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Box Set that was dual sided, this Darth Maul essential features a single hilt, but it also comes with a lightsaber blade and a display stand.
- As with most Legacy Lightsabers, this features sound effects and illuminates red when the lightsaber blade is attached.
- The Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber Set is available at DisneyStore.com.
- It sells for $249.99.
Darth Maul Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – $249.99
- Set includes Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber Hilt, Lightsaber Blade, belt clip and display stand.
- Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate red the two attachable Lightsaber Blades, sold separately
- Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately
