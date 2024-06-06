Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Now Available Online Through Disney Store Website

Fans of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser who are still looking to collect official merchandise from the now-shuttered experience at Walt Disney World will be happy to know that the Legacy Lightsaber once available only aboard the Halcyon itself is now available to purchase via the official Disney Store website.

What’s happening:

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Legacy Lightsaber hilt is now available for sale online through Disney Store. The hilt also became available at Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge last fall.

The set sells for $159.99 and includes the hilt and a case featuring a hinged lid and lined interior, with the Chandrila Star Line logo on both.

26 Aurebesh letter charms inside the hilt case can be used to customize Lightsaber.

What they’re saying:

Disney Store: “Hone your skills with the Galactic Starcruiser Lightsaber hilt, inspired by the training Lightsabers found on the Halcyon Starcruiser of the famed Chandrila Star Line. Personalize it with one of the 26 interchangeable Aurebesh letter charms found in the hilt case. This sought-after hilt features sound effects and illuminates blue when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. The Chandrila Star Line logo is featured on the case and the bottom of the hilt, but the moment you put your stamp on it, the hilt is yours alone.”

Visit the official Disney Store website for more information and to purchase the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Legacy Lightsaber hilt.

