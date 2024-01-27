Fans Can Now Register For The First Ever “Halcy-Con” Celebrating The Closed Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Fans who want to celebrate the now-shuttered Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser can now register for a very special fan-event celebrating the former experience later this year.
What’s Happening:
- Interested parties can now register for the first ever Halcy-Con, a special event celebrating the now-defunct Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World.
- Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was a groundbreaking immersive experience that operated at Walt Disney World in 2022-2023. Guests "travelled" on the Halcyon starcruiser on a 2-day adventure set within the Star Wars universe, running secret missions with beloved characters like Rey and Chewbacca as well as several incredible new Star Wars characters. All passengers were encouraged to create their own characters for this one-of-a-kind opportunity to live their very own Star Wars adventure.
- Halcy-Con is an event dedicated to those superfans of the Starcruiser experience, serving as a “ boutique playground of various fun and informative activities, all created and hosted BY Galactic Starcruiser superfans FOR Galactic Starcruiser superfans.”
- Those who wish to attend can now do so at the official site, with a two-day badge starting at $130.00. The venue is the beautiful Wyndham Orlando Resort and Conference Center Celebration, just minutes away from Walt Disney World in Kissimmee, Florida, and the organizers have event created a special Halcy-Con room block that you can access from the official site. If you book a room in the room block for Thursday Oct 3, you are also invited to a special pre-event "Halcyon Homecoming" fan mixer at the hotel that evening.
More About Halcy-Con:
- Attendees of Halcy-Con will be able to propose event panels, exhibits and activities. Proposed activities already include superfan-created panels/exhibits, special photo opportunities, cosplay showcase, armor building demonstrations, droid building demonstrations, prop crafting demonstrations, live-event chalk mural creation, sabacc lessons & tournaments, Ryloth Slide flash mobs, beginner & advanced lightsaber training, Saja-inspired meditation, a fan-film showcase, a greenscreen area to make fan film shorts…AND MANY MORE! All attendee proposals will be evaluated by the event team to determine safety, feasibility and legality. Proposals that pass this evaluation will be voted on among attendees. Attendees get a vote in what this event becomes!
- Artists and crafters specializing in Galactic Starcruiser and Black Spire Outpost art, cosplay items, props and more will be present, many with exclusive items you can ONLY get at Halcy-Con! And once the daytime activities end, onsite nighttime entertainment is planned to keep the party going into the night.
- The onsite component of this event is 2 days but just like a voyage aboard the Halcyon, the months of advance prep work, character/backstory building, creating giveaways for fellow attendees and even crafting costume(s) will be a big part of the fun! We want to help bring that shared community joy and excitement that we all felt back to life once more!
- Just like a cruise aboard the former Galactic Starcruiser, this special fan celebration is designed for less than 500 attendees, so those interested should book sooner than later.
This fan event is not sponsored or endorsed by The Walt Disney Company or Lucasfilm, Ltd. All planned event programming, events, vendors and show elements are subject to change.