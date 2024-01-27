Fans Can Now Register For The First Ever “Halcy-Con” Celebrating The Closed Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Fans who want to celebrate the now-shuttered Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser can now register for a very special fan-event celebrating the former experience later this year.

Interested parties can now register for the first ever Halcy-Con, a special event celebrating the now-defunct Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was a groundbreaking immersive experience that operated at Walt Disney World in 2022-2023. Guests "travelled" on the Halcyon starcruiser on a 2-day adventure set within the Star Wars universe, running secret missions with beloved characters like Rey and Chewbacca as well as several incredible new Star Wars characters. All passengers were encouraged to create their own characters for this one-of-a-kind opportunity to live their very own Star Wars adventure.

Halcy-Con is an event dedicated to those superfans of the Starcruiser experience, serving as a “ boutique playground of various fun and informative activities, all created and hosted BY Galactic Starcruiser superfans FOR Galactic Starcruiser superfans.”

Those who wish to attend can now do so at the official site

