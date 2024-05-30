Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Limited Edition Set Revealed for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge 5th Anniversary

Today the Disney Parks Blog revealed the new Ki-Adi-Mundi Legacy Lightsaber coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World tomorrow, May 31st, in celebration of the themed area’s fifth anniversary at Disney Parks.

What’s happening:

  • Tomorrow, May 31st, in honor of the 5th anniversary of the opening of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed land at Disneyland Resort, the area on both coasts will be offering a new Legacy Lightsaber inspired by the hilt wielded by Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.
  • The set will be available from Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities at Galaxy’s Edge in both Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, plus via Disney Store.
  • The lightsaber hilt includes a collectible wooden box, a 5th anniversary insert card with a quote from Dok-Ondar, plus a Disney Parks-exclusive edition of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge comic book with a new Ki-Adi-Mundi cover by artists Chris Sprouse, Karl Story, and Rachelle Rosenberg.
  • Note: Disney Parks Blog cites this comic as a reprint of issue #1 of Marvel’s Galaxy’s Edge series, but it is actually issue #2 that tells the story of how Ki-Adi-Mundi’s lightsaber arrived at Dok-Ondar’s shop. An image in the DPB post also confirms that the contents are reflective of #2.
  • This new Legacy Lightsaber hilt set is limited to 6,000 units worldwide.

What they’re saying:

  • Cody Hampton, senior manager of merchandising at Disney Consumer Products: “May 31, 2024 marks the 5th anniversary of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland resort. To celebrate the special occasion, we are excited to release ‘The Hilt of a Jedi’ limited edition box set. The set is designed to be deep in story as the wooden box features the symbol of Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities and is inspired by the story told within the comic book.”
  • Disney Parks Blog: “To celebrate the anniversary of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Hampton’s team has created a checklist of all the Legacy LIGHTSABER hilts, limited edition sets and box sets that have been released to-date.”

The Limited Edition Ki-Adi-Mundi Legacy Lightsaber set will go on sale tomorrow via Disney Store and at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.

