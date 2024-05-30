Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Limited Edition Set Revealed for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge 5th Anniversary

Today the Disney Parks Blog revealed the new Ki-Adi-Mundi Legacy Lightsaber coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World tomorrow, May 31st, in celebration of the themed area’s fifth anniversary at Disney Parks.

Tomorrow, May 31st, in honor of the 5th anniversary of the opening of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed land at Disneyland Resort, the area on both coasts will be offering a new Legacy Lightsaber inspired by the hilt wielded by Jedi Master Ki-Adi-Mundi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

The set will be available from Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities at Galaxy’s Edge in both Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, plus via Disney Store.

The lightsaber hilt includes a collectible wooden box, a 5th anniversary insert card with a quote from Dok-Ondar, plus a Disney Parks-exclusive edition of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge comic book with a new Ki-Adi-Mundi cover by artists Chris Sprouse, Karl Story, and Rachelle Rosenberg.

Disney Parks Blog cites this comic as a reprint of issue #1 of Marvel’s series, but it is actually issue #2 that tells the story of how Ki-Adi-Mundi’s lightsaber arrived at Dok-Ondar’s shop. An image in the DPB post also confirms that the contents are reflective of #2. This new Legacy Lightsaber hilt set is limited to 6,000 units worldwide.

Cody Hampton, senior manager of merchandising at Disney Consumer Products: “May 31, 2024 marks the 5th anniversary of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland resort. To celebrate the special occasion, we are excited to release ‘The Hilt of a Jedi’ limited edition box set. The set is designed to be deep in story as the wooden box features the symbol of Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities and is inspired by the story told within the comic book.”

Disney Parks Blog: "To celebrate the anniversary of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Hampton's team has created a checklist of all the Legacy LIGHTSABER hilts, limited edition sets and box sets that have been released to-date."

The Limited Edition Ki-Adi-Mundi Legacy Lightsaber set will go on sale tomorrow via Disney Store and at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.