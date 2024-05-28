Celebrate the 5th Anniversary of Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge with a Limited-Time Food Offering On Batuu

This upcoming weekend, Disneyland will be celebrating the fifth anniversary of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and for that momentous occasion the Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo dining location is introducing a limited-time food offering.

What’s happening:

A new limited-time food offering will be available this weekend at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed area in celebration of the land’s fifth anniversary.

The item is called “BBQ Pork Shanks” and is served with a leek and brussels sprouts salad and blueberry corn muffin. It will be available at Docking Bay 7 on the planet Batuu from this Friday, May 31st through Sunday, June 2nd.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge first opened to guests on May 31, 2019, though it was closed along with Disneyland for more than a year from 2020-2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they’re saying:

Disney Eats on Instagram: “May 31 marks five years since Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened at Disneyland! Celebrate with the BBQ Pork Shanks with a leek and brussels sprouts salad and blueberry corn muffin, available at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo May 31 through June 2!”

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is open daily at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. For additional information on the land and its food and attractions, be sure to visit the official Disneyland Resort website.

