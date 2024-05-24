New Droid “Bard” Appears at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for “Fire of the Rising Moons” Fireworks Show

Bard Watch has finally come to its fruition! A new modified R1-series droid named “Bard” will be making his debut appearance this evening as part of the “Fire of the Rising Moons” fireworks show at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

What’s happening:

A new droid character named Bard, who was first name-checked with the debut of “Fire of the Rising Moons” at the beginning of April, will finally be making his debut at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland this evening.

Bard will be seen watching over the Spaceport in Black Spire Outpost during the show, which is an alternate way to enjoy the Disneyland fireworks from the planet Batuu.

So far there have been two different versions of “Fire of the Rising Moons”– one for the “Wondrous Journeys” fireworks show and one for “Better Together – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular.”

An R1-series astromech droid was first seen in the original 1977 Star Wars film outside the Jawa sandcrawler. Another R1 droid can be spotted near the Droid Depot in Galaxy’s Edge.

What they’re saying:

Disneyland: “Introducing the celebration is Tohan Lege, the storyteller known as the Lore-weaver. Pursued by those in power who would silence his voice, Tohan adopted Black Spire as his home and wrote of its colorful history and the fiery spirit at its heart. His droid, who he fondly called Bard, allows us to hear the Lore-weaver in his own words, each night as Black Spire celebrates the Fire of the Rising Moons.”

“Fire of the Rising Moons” is performed in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge whenever fireworks are scheduled at Disneyland. For additional information, be sure to visit the official Disneyland website.