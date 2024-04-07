Video: “Fire Of The Rising Moons” Provides In-Universe Theming For Fireworks Above Disneyland Park

As Season of the Force kicked off at Disneyland over the weekend, so did the debut of the new Fire of the Rising Moons fireworks show in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Park has used their special Season of the Force event to debut something that Star Wars fans at Disneyland have been waiting for for quite some time – in-universe theming to the existing Disneyland Fireworks spectaculars.

The new “Fire of the Rising Moons” is exactly that, allowing fans to watch the fireworks taking place in the night sky above the park from a new, distinctly Star Wars themed angle.

In the In-universe story of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, during Fire of the Rising Moons, villagers and visitors alike come together to celebrate their freedom and to honor the heroes and legends who came before them. As the skies over Batuu light up in bursts of color, iconic music associated with tales from across the galaxy ignites our imagination.

Including selections from composer John Williams’ Star Wars film scores, Fire of the Rising Moons can be experienced from multiple areas, such as the Black Spire Spaceport (near Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

As a reminder for Disneyland guests, fireworks occur on select nights only, so be sure to check the Entertainment Schedule or the Disneyland app for dates and showtimes. All fireworks at Disneyland Park are dependent on weather conditions and are subject to change or cancellation.

If you would like to plan a trip to experience the Star Wars fun for yourself, we recommend using our friends at Mouse Fan Travel