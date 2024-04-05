Everything You Can Do During Season of the Force at Disneyland

Today marked the official kickoff of the Season of the Force at the Disneyland Resort, bringing all kinds of intergalactic fun to the Happiest Place on Earth. From attractions and characters to merchandise and food, there’s a whole lot to experience, so we’ve put together a guide to the Season of the Force at Disneyland

New Adventures on Star Tours

With the introduction of new possibilities to Star Tours – The Adventures Continue Ahsoka

The first destination planet is still randomized, with no new planets added to this sequence in the attraction.

The transmission portion now features a random appearance by either Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, or Din Djarin and Grogu.

From there, passengers head to the planet Seatos (which is reportedly set in place for the time being, allowing all passengers to experience), flying alongside Purrgils.

This gives the attraction more than 250 possible combinations of experiences.

Learn more about the additions to Star Tours – The Adventures Continue here

Meet Sabine Wren

Sabine Wren has arrived in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

One of the most popular character from Star Wars Rebels , Sabine made her live-action debut in Ahsoka on Disney+

See more of Sabine here

Meet BDX Droids

Throughout Season of the Force, guests may encounter these BDX droids in various locations around Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The droids are introduced by a “droid trainer” who hosts a nearly 15 minute appearance of the interactive droids.

Guests may even be selected to give one of the droids a command of their own.

See more of the BDX droids here

“Seek and Find” Scavenger Hunt

Star Wars fans can participate in a scavenger hunt to seek and find hidden cylinders around the park. We took part in the scavenger hunt on its first day today and have some photos to share

We completed the #StarWars “Seek and Find” scavenger hunt. It was slightly more complex than I had anticipated. The prize is an Aurebesh translator card, and the whole thing is included with park admission. #SeasonOfTheForce #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/lwz2LB1n43 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 5, 2024

Photo Ops

New this year, aspiring bounty hunters in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge can join the search for Din Djarin, Grogu and more with a holopuck Magic Shot from Disney PhotoPass Service.

Food and Drinks

Of course, no special event at Disneyland would be complete without special food and beverage offerings.

The drinks you see above are the Silver Sea Martini and the Fiery Mustafarian, which can now be ordered at Oga’s Cantina

The drinks come in collectible glasses, which may or may not have (they have) been leftover from the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Trying out the Silver Sea Martini and the Fiery Mustafarian, which come with the two “new” (really left over from #GalacticStarcruiser) collectible glasses at Oga’s Cantina. #StarWars #GalaxysEdge #SeasonOfTheForce pic.twitter.com/AN1JXlbej7 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 5, 2024

And for those looking for a sweet treat, the Wookiee Parfait can deliver exactly that.

The wookiee parfait looked so rich and chocolately on the #SeasonoftheForce menu I (@LP_Rebekah) brought along my Pooba pal Nubs to share it. But after a bite, I have decided to eat it all myself. Is that giving into the power of the dark side? pic.twitter.com/O3ZKKrpYeb — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 5, 2024

There are plenty of other options as well, like Dewback Chili Noodles or a Bantha Burger.

You can see a complete list of the food and beverage offerings for Season of the Force here.

Merchandise

And to commemorate your Season of the Force adventure, there is plenty of merchandise to take home.

Apparel, accessories, specialty pins and so much more can be found at various locations.

A collection celebrating Star Tours stands out amongst the offerings.

There are also a couple of unique popcorn buckets: Jabba the Hutt and a Salvaged Stormtrooper helmet.

You can see more of the Season of the Force merchandise here

Fire of the Rising Moons

On select nights beginning April 5th at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge you will be able to take in “Fire of the Rising Moons,” a nighttime experience that debuts a different view of the stunning Disneyland Park fireworks display, with musical accompaniment.

During this special gathering, villagers and visitors will come together to celebrate their freedom and to honor the heroes and legends of the galaxy who came before them. As the skies over Batuu light up in bursts of color, imaginations are ignited with the iconic music associated with tales from across the galaxy. It will be a powerful moment you won’t want to miss!

Including selections from composer John Williams’ Star Wars film scores, “Fire of the Rising Moons” can be experienced from multiple areas in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, including the Black Spire Spaceport, the TIE Echelon docking platform and the speeder garage.

Unfortunately, Disneyland’s fireworks were canceled for the first night of Season of the Force. However, we did catch the end of an in-universe announcement of the cancellation in Galaxy’s Edge:

I missed the beginning but there was an in-universe announcement about the “Fire of the Rising Moons” cancellation. #StarWars #GalaxysEdge #SeasonOfTheForce pic.twitter.com/xsESpuJFVn — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 6, 2024

We will be back to see “Fire of the Rising Moons” as the offering will be available during fireworks displays moving forward.

The Season of the Force runs from now through June 2 at the Disneyland Resort.