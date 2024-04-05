Season Of The Force Debuts New Themed Menu Items and Merchandise At Disneyland

Today marks the launch of Season of the Force at Disneyland, celebrating all things Star Wars at the park with special new experiences, characters, and of course, specially themed food and merchandise.

As is usually the case with seasonal events at the Disney Parks, like that of Season of the Force, one can find specialty, high-demand popcorn buckets. As promised, Season of the Force debuts two new editions of these novelties, one shaped like Jabba The Hutt, and another like a Stormtrooper helmet. The popular Millennium Falcon bucket has also returned.

Throughout Disneyland, fans can find new menu items at eateries, especially those in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. At

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo (Available April 5 through June 2; mobile order available)

Fried Chicken Baos: Two crispy chicken baos, spicy katsu sauce, and creamy slaw (New)

Dewback Chili Noodles: Spiced fettuccine noodles and gingered ground pork with broccolini stems and shredded red cabbage

Galactic Grill (Available April 5 through June 2; mobile order available)

Bantha Burger: Angus beef and vegetable patty, marinated pork belly, American cheese, Asian-inspired slaw, and sambal sweet mayo on a toasted brioche bun (New)

Chorizo Loaded Fries: Waffle fries, pork chorizo, chile de arbol cheese sauce, and black beans topped with avocado-tomatillo sauce, green onions, and Oaxaca cheese

Wookiee Parfait: Chocolate sponge cake, chocolate pudding, and caramel mousse on a chocolate-coffee crust with chocolate pearls

Watermelon Slush with Death Star Glow Cube (New)

Granny Smith Apple Slush with Millennium Falcon Glow Cube

Kat Saka’s Kettle (Available April 5 through June 2)

Celto Slush: Plant-based pandan-flavored horchata topped with cold brew (New)

Milk Stand (Available April 5 through June 2; mobile order available)

Toydaria Swirl: Green Milk with chili seasoning and mango jellies

Oga’s Cantina (Available April 5 through June 2)

Oga’s Obsession: Minute Maid Lemonade, wild strawberry flavor, yogurt-filled boba, and strawberry and grape candy pebbles with a bursting dried fruit mixture

Fiery Mustafarian: El Mayor Añejo Tequila, Aperol Aperitivo Liqueur, peach purée, peach syrup, and lime juice served with a dropper of spicy lava syrup (New)

Silver Sea Martini: Hendrick’s Gin, Minute Maid Lemonade, ginger syrup, honey, and mint syrup topped with a shimmery butterfly pea flower tea (New)

Chandrilan Chalice: Hendrick’s Gin, Minute Maid Lemonade, ginger syrup, honey, and mint syrup topped with a shimmery butterfly pea flower tea served in a souvenir wine glass (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Chandrilan Orb Glass: El Mayor Añejo Tequila, Aperol Aperitivo Liqueur, peach purée, peach syrup, and lime juice served with a dropper of spicy lava syrup in a souvenir wine glass (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Ronto Roasters (Available April 5 through June 2; mobile order available)

Pasaana Punch: Orange juice, white grape juice, red passion fruit, and hibiscus

Season of the Force celebrates all things Star Wars at Disneyland Park. During the event, which kicks off today, April 5th and runs through June 2nd, 2024, guests can embark on new adventures aboard Star Tours: The Adventures Continue with new scenes based on Star Wars: Ahsoka , Andor, and The Mandalorian

at Disneyland Park. During the event, which kicks off today, April 5th and runs through June 2nd, 2024, guests can embark on new adventures aboard Star Tours: The Adventures Continue with new scenes based on and A new, in-universe version of the existing Disneyland fireworks is also set to debut. Dubbed “Fire of the Rising Moons,” the show adds a new Star Wars feel to the existing fireworks launching above Disneyland, with Star Wars music only heard in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

feel to the existing fireworks launching above Disneyland, with music only heard in Season of the Force also marks the return of the popular Hyperspace Mountain

