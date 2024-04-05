Sabine Wren Makes Her Debut At Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Fans of Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+ are getting a special treat as Disneyland launches Season of the Force today, with the debut of Ahsoka’s padawan, Sabine Wren, making her way around Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

What’s Happening:

Just in time to kick off Season of the Force at Disneyland, Sabine Wren has arrived in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and can now be spotted roaming Batuu.

The padawan of Ahsoka Tano, as seen in the Star Wars series on Disney+, Ahsoka, made her debut in the park this morning, in a highly detailed costume that you can get a closer look at in the pictures below.

Originally debuted in the animated series, Star Wars: Rebels, Sabine Wren was also a prominent character in the aforementioned live-action Disney+ series, where she was played by actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo. The complicated relationship between Ahsoka Tano and her apprentice (Wren) from Mandalorian warrior to skilled Jedi padawan was a significant part of the hit series.

Season of the Force celebrates all things Star Wars at Disneyland Park. During the event, which kicks off today, April 5th and runs through June 2nd, 2024, guests can embark on new adventures aboard Star Tours: The Adventures Continue with new scenes based on Star Wars: Ahsoka, Andor, and The Mandalorian .

A new, in-universe version of the existing Disneyland fireworks is also set to debut. Dubbed "Fire of the Rising Moons," the show adds a new Star Wars feel to the existing fireworks launching above Disneyland, with Star Wars music only heard in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Season of the Force also marks the return of the popular Hyperspace Mountain

