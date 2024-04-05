Photos: “Seek and Find” Scavenger Hunt Takes Over Batuu and Tomorrowland at Disneyland for Season of the Force

During Season of the Force at Disneyland, Star Wars fans can participate in a scavenger hunt to seek and find hidden cylinders around the park. We took part in the scavenger hunt on its first day today and have some photos to share. Your journey begins in Tomorrowland, where you can pick up the hunt guide at The Star Trader, which is included with park admission.

After you pick up the card, it’s time to head to Batuu to find the coded cylinders, which you’ll inscribe on your card.

The canisters are well themed and blended into their surroundings, making them extra difficult to look for.

You’ll then have to return to Tomorrowland, where you’ll find the signs below scattered around the land, allowing you to decode the message on your card.

Once you’ve decoded the message, it’s time to return to The Star Trader, where you’ll receive your prize – an Aurebesh translator card.

The “Seek and Find” Scavenger Hunt runs daily throughout Season of the Force, which continues through June 2nd.

More on Season of the Force: