Photos / Video: BDX Droids Appear for First Time During Disneyland’s Season of the Force

After a short playtest, interactive BDX droids are now making daily appearances at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge during Season of the Force.
What’s Happening:
- Last fall, Imagineers playtested interactive droids at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for one day only.
- Today, with the kick off of Season of the Force at Disneyland, these adorable BD-X droids are now making daily appearances — running April 5th through June 2nd.
- During the event, guests may encounter the droid at various locations around Black Spire Outpost throughout the day.
- While strolling through Galaxy’s Edge today, we caught them near the entrance to the Black Spire Outpost Marketplace.
- The droids are introduced by this “droid trainer” who hosts a nearly 15 minute appearance of the interactive droids.
- We caught this wonderful moment where these duck-like droids interacted with some real-life ducks.
Watch BDX Droids Arrive at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge for Season of the Force
More on Season of the Force:
- During Season of the Force guests can enjoy new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, the return of Hyperspace Mountain, specially themed food and beverage, merchandise and more.
- Sabine Wren made her Disney Parks debut wandering through the Black Spire Outpost.
- At night, guests can also enjoy Disneyland’s fireworks displays in a new way thanks to Fire of the Rising Moons.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com