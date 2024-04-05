Photos / Video: BDX Droids Appear for First Time During Disneyland’s Season of the Force

After a short playtest, interactive BDX droids are now making daily appearances at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge during Season of the Force.

What’s Happening:

Last fall, Imagineers playtested interactive droids at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for one day only

Today, with the kick off of Season of the Force at Disneyland, these adorable BD-X droids are now making daily appearances — running April 5th through June 2nd.

During the event, guests may encounter the droid at various locations around Black Spire Outpost throughout the day.

While strolling through Galaxy’s Edge today, we caught them near the entrance to the Black Spire Outpost Marketplace.

The droids are introduced by this “droid trainer” who hosts a nearly 15 minute appearance of the interactive droids.

We caught this wonderful moment where these duck-like droids interacted with some real-life ducks.

Watch BDX Droids Arrive at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge for Season of the Force

More on Season of the Force: