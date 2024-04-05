Photos / Video: BDX Droids Appear for First Time During Disneyland’s Season of the Force

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

After a short playtest, interactive BDX droids are now making daily appearances at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge during Season of the Force.

What’s Happening:

  • Last fall, Imagineers playtested interactive droids at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for one day only.
  • Today, with the kick off of Season of the Force at Disneyland, these adorable BD-X droids are now making daily appearances — running April 5th through June 2nd.
  • During the event, guests may encounter the droid at various locations around Black Spire Outpost throughout the day.
  • While strolling through Galaxy’s Edge today, we caught them near the entrance to the Black Spire Outpost Marketplace.
  • The droids are introduced by this “droid trainer” who hosts a nearly 15 minute appearance of the interactive droids.

  • We caught this wonderful moment where these duck-like droids interacted with some real-life ducks.

Watch BDX Droids Arrive at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge for Season of the Force

More on Season of the Force:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning