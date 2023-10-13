Imagineers Conduct 1-Day Interactive Droid Playtest at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

New droid visitors to Batuu have been spotted, as Imagineers hosted a 1-day playtest with new, interactive droids at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- Imagineers were on hand in Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland to conduct a playtest with these interactive droids in training, and the Disney Parks X account shared a look at them in action.
- The droids have the ability to imitate artistic motion, and they can also emote and even learn to dance.
- Don’t get on their bad side though, because if they get angry, their eyes might just turn red!
- Learn more in the video below, featuring Joel Peavy (Executive R&D Imagineer, Walt Disney Imagineering) and Moritz Bächer (Associate Lab Director, Disney Research).
- It seems that this was just a 1-day playtest, but you never know, we may see the droids again in the future!
More Disneyland Resort News:
- As the Downtown Disney District continues to transform, the Disneyland Resort has announced more distinctive dining and an entertainment setting coming to the area.
- A new limited edition Ursula-inspired Tiki mug is coming soon to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel.
- Prices from single day tickets to top tier Magic Keys are on the rise at the Disneyland Resort, as are prices for parking at the parks and hotels and the Disney Genie+ service.
