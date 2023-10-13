Imagineers Conduct 1-Day Interactive Droid Playtest at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

New droid visitors to Batuu have been spotted, as Imagineers hosted a 1-day playtest with new, interactive droids at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

  • Imagineers were on hand in Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland to conduct a playtest with these interactive droids in training, and the Disney Parks X account shared a look at them in action.
  • The droids have the ability to imitate artistic motion, and they can also emote and even learn to dance.
  • Don’t get on their bad side though, because if they get angry, their eyes might just turn red!
  • Learn more in the video below, featuring Joel Peavy (Executive R&D Imagineer, Walt Disney Imagineering) and Moritz Bächer (Associate Lab Director, Disney Research).

  • It seems that this was just a 1-day playtest, but you never know, we may see the droids again in the future!

