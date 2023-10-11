New Dining Locations, Stage and Lawn Area Coming to Downtown Disney at Disneyland Resort

As the Downtown Disney District continues to transform, Disneyland Resort has announced more distinctive dining and an entertainment setting coming to the area.

These new options will join the diverse slate of previously announced offerings, including Din Tai Fung Paseo and Céntrico Porto’s Bakery and Cafe

Plans are underway for Parkside Market, a collection of diverse culinary concepts that will live under one roof at the district’s west end in the future.

The all-new location will be home to Korean-forward fast-casual eatery Seoul Sister, Sip & Sonder, GG’s Chicken Shop and an al fresco second story bar.

The Disney Parks Blog Seoul Sister is a fast-casual modern eatery that will serve a Korean-forward menu based on bibimbap (Korean rice bowls) with a California twist. Executive Chef Kelly Kim will showcase bold Korean flavors through marinated meats, colorful vegetables and savory sauces over rice, noodles or salad, plus appetizers, an Asian-inspired breakfast menu, and hand-crafted drinks. Sip & Sonder , from founders Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas, is a Black women-owned brand that has been recognized as one of the best cafés in L.A. by the Los Angeles Times. Guests in the district can expect to enjoy Sip & Sonder’s signature lattes, as well as fresh treats, frozen drinks and Caribbean-inspired bites. GG’s Chicken Shop , from Boka Restaurant Group, was founded by James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Rob Katz and Kevin Boehm, alongside Michelin Star Chef Partner Lee Wolen. Affectionately named after Wolen’s mother Geri, the shop will serve a family-friendly menu of chicken sandwiches, salads, and classic dinner table sides. The first brick-and-mortar GG’s Chicken Shop opened earlier this year in Chicago and this new location in Downtown Disney District will be its first on the West Coast. A second story bar will be an al fresco spot offering great views to sip signature craft cocktails and mocktails from mixologists who infuse, muddle, stir, shake and swizzle the freshest mixes using local ingredients and artful garnishes. Refreshing selections will include frozen lemonades, frozés, espresso martinis, shareable cocktails and spirit-free elixirs.

Later this year, the west end will welcome a new stage and lawn for special events, activities and entertainment.

The lively outdoor space will be landmarked by a new sculptural tower, designed by Nikkolas Smith.