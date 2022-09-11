New Concept Art Released for Din Tai Fung Coming to Downtown Disney

Another new restaurant heading to Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort is Din Tai Fung, and new concept art was revealed for the new location today at the D23 Expo.

What’s Happening:

The addition of Din Tai Fung to Downtown Disney was announced back in April 2022.

The world-renowned restaurant will join the district to offer guests their soup dumplings hand crafted right on site. This family-run restaurant will bring flavorful Chinese cuisine to Downtown Disney, where guests can enjoy dishes served family style in a creative space near a new lawn pavilion.

The restaurant always draws a crowd, and is sure to be a hit at Downtown Disney.

No opening timeframe was given for the new restaurant.

However, Din Tai Fung isn't the only new addition coming to Downtown Disney, as announced the addition of Porto's Bakery & Cafe today

