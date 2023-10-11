New Limited Edition Ursula Inspired Tiki Mug Coming to Disneyland

Disney Parks shared on their social media pages that there will be a brand new limited edition mug on its way.

What’s Happening:

Just in time for the Halloween season, Disney announced there will be a brand new limited edition mug featuring the popular Disney villain Ursula.

Disney posted: “We’ve traveled all the way to the Caspian Sea and back for a mug that will leave you speechless.”

Whether you like to collect merchandise or want the perfect cup for your beverages, this is a fun item for Disney fans everywhere.

So far, this will only be available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Disneyland Resort

Disney has not shared when this new mug will be available or for how long.

In the past, Tiki mugs were only available to guests ordering through mobile order on the Disneyland app, but this has not been confirmed for the specific item.

