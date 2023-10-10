Ticket, Genie+, Parking, and Magic Key Prices Increase at Disneyland Resort:

Prices from single day tickets to top tier Magic Keys are on the rise at the Disneyland Resort, as are prices for parking at the parks and hotels and the Disney Genie+ service.

What’s Happening:

Prices are on the rise at the Disneyland Resort as the parks develop new attractions and experiences for the future.

Disney Parks are always investing in the guest experience, constantly developing new offerings, character appearances, attractions, restaurants, and shopping destinations. In 2024, the Disneyland Resort can look forward to the ongoing Downtown Disney

Ticket prices are rising nearly across the board, with some tickets increasing over 15%.

A Tier-0 1-day ticket is still $104, but a Tier 6 1-day ticket will go up $15 to $194.

A 2-day ticket will rise from $285 to $310, an increase of $25.00 or almost 9%.

A 5-day ticket will rise from $415 to $480, an increase of $65.00 or 15.7%.

The option to park hop between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure

Guests can choose from single or multi-day tickets (with or without park hopping) within the resort’s tiered ticketing structure, though the lowest price single day ticket will remain the same at $104,

Magic Keys are also increasing, with the lowest tier – the Imagine Key – rising $50.00 (aprx 11%) from $449 to $499. The Enchant Key and Believe Keys are being increased by $150, bringing their prices to $849 and $1249 respectively. Finally the top tier Inspire Key is seeing an increase of $50.00 to a total of $1649.

Disneyland Resort is also introducing Magic Key Extras Unlocked: a new, easy way to discover all the cool extras and experiences that are part of the Magic Key community. To learn more, visit the Magic Key Extras Unlocked section on Disneyland.com or the Magic Key portal on the Disneyland app, which will be the place to find out about special Magic Key holder perks, like a new popcorn bucket, PhotoPass Magic Shot, and even upcoming Holiday Tote Bag. More details are also promised in the near future.

The extra add-on with Disney Genie+ is raising $5.00 if pre-purchased, from $25 to $30 per person per day. If buying it day-of, the price will now start at $30.00 per person per day and will vary.

Disneyland Resort has previously announced Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway

Out in the Disneyland Parking areas, prices are going up $5.00 across the board, so regular automobile parking will increase from $30.00 to $35.00. The same goes for parking at the Disneyland Resort hotels, with parking jumping per night from $35.00 to $40.00 for guests who wish to self park their regular sized auto. Parking at the hotel but you aren’t staying there? Parking jumps from $35.00 to $40.00 for the first hour, plus an additional $10.00 per hour after, with a new $80.00 max.

Downtown Disney Parking seems to be the only cost that isn’t increasing at this time, remaining $10.00 for the first hour (w/o validation), with an additional $14.00 per hour charge, with a maximum daily rate of $66.00.

What They’re Saying:

Disney Spokesperson: “We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer.”