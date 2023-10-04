Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure Soon To Be Added as Genie+ Lightning Lane Options

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Two family-friendly attractions at the Disneyland Resort are joining the Disney Genie+ service in the near future.

What’s Happening:

  • Purchasing Disney Genie+ can help you spend less time waiting in line at some of your favorite attractions, including two new additions on the way next month.
  • Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will soon become part of Disney Genie+ and will no longer be an Individual Lightning Lane selection.
  • This change will leave Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Radiator Springs Racers as the only two Individual Lightning Lane selections at the Disneyland Resort.
  • The other new addition to Disney Genie+ is The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, which will be joining next month.
  • Unlike its Magic Kingdom counterpart, Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at Disney California Adventure has never had any Lightning Lane or FastPass line.
  • Check out some of Gavin’s tips for using Disney Genie+ at the Disneyland Resort.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning