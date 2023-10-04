Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure Soon To Be Added as Genie+ Lightning Lane Options

Two family-friendly attractions at the Disneyland Resort are joining the Disney Genie+ service in the near future.
What’s Happening:
- Purchasing Disney Genie+ can help you spend less time waiting in line at some of your favorite attractions, including two new additions on the way next month.
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will soon become part of Disney Genie+ and will no longer be an Individual Lightning Lane selection.
- This change will leave Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Radiator Springs Racers as the only two Individual Lightning Lane selections at the Disneyland Resort.
- The other new addition to Disney Genie+ is The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, which will be joining next month.
- Unlike its Magic Kingdom counterpart, Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at Disney California Adventure has never had any Lightning Lane or FastPass line.
- Check out some of Gavin’s tips for using Disney Genie+ at the Disneyland Resort.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- The Disneyland Resort has announced a new kids’ ticket offer that will allow guests to purchase a child’s ticket for as low as $50 per child, per day.
- Starting later this month, Disneyland Resort guests will be able to view the theme park reservation calendar and book visits for dates up to 180 days in advance.
- Disneyland Magic Key holders will soon have an easy way to discover all their exclusive extras and experiences with Magic Key Extras Unlocked.
