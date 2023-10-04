Disneyland Resort Announces Limited-Time Kids’ $50 Ticket Offer

The Disneyland Resort has announced a new kids’ ticket offer that will allow guests to purchase a child’s ticket for as low as $50 per child, per day.

What’s Happening:

Beginning October 24th, 2023, guests can purchase a child’s ticket (valid only for children ages 3-9) to Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $50 per child, per day with a special kids’ ticket offer.

Guests will be able to choose from 1, 2 or 3-Day Park tickets, with upgrades such as Park Hopper tickets or Disney Genie+ service also available to add on.

These limited-time child tickets will be valid for use between January 8th–March 10th, 2024 (no blockout dates, subject to park reservation availability).

More information about this upcoming ticket offer will be made available on October 24th.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Two family-friendly attractions at the Disneyland Resort are joining the Disney Genie+

Starting later this month, Disneyland Resort guests will be able to view the theme park reservation calendar and book visits for dates up to 180 days in advance

Disneyland Magic Key holders will soon have an easy way to discover all their exclusive extras and experiences with Magic Key Extras Unlocked