Disneyland Resort Announces Limited-Time Kids’ $50 Ticket Offer

The Disneyland Resort has announced a new kids’ ticket offer that will allow guests to purchase a child’s ticket for as low as $50 per child, per day.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning October 24th, 2023, guests can purchase a child’s ticket (valid only for children ages 3-9) to Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $50 per child, per day with a special kids’ ticket offer.
  • Guests will be able to choose from 1, 2 or 3-Day Park tickets, with upgrades such as Park Hopper tickets or Disney Genie+ service also available to add on.
  • These limited-time child tickets will be valid for use between January 8th–March 10th, 2024 (no blockout dates, subject to park reservation availability).
  • More information about this upcoming ticket offer will be made available on October 24th.

