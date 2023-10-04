Disneyland Resort Reservation Calendar Available 180 Days in Advance Starting Later This Month

Starting later this month, Disneyland Resort guests will be able to view the theme park reservation calendar, purchase dated tickets, and book visits for dates up to 180 days in advance.

What’s Happening:

Visitors to the Disneyland Resort will soon have more flexibility when planning their trips, with the ability to view the theme park reservation calendar and book visits for dates up to 180 days in advance.

Currently, the reservation calendar only shows roughly three months in advance, through January 2024.

This will allow guests to have greater visibility into the theme park ticket options at a variety of price points on the calendar for the days you’d like to visit, including select days with tickets priced at $104 per day.

Even more flexibility is afforded to guests who book a Disneyland Resort vacation package through Walt Disney Travel Co. – as they only have to put down an initial deposit, with the remainder of the payment not due until 30 days before your visit.

