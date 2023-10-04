Disneyland Resort Introduces “Magic Key Extras Unlocked” Information Hub

Disneyland Magic Key holders will soon have an easy way to discover all their exclusive extras and experiences with Magic Key Extras Unlocked.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Resort has announced the introduction of Magic Key Extras Unlocked – a new, easy way to discover all the cool extras and experiences that are part of the Magic Key community!
- New magic launching soon includes a preview of a festive Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot and complimentary holiday tote bag coming in November (while supplies last), and a new Magic Key popcorn bucket – with $1.75 refills for a limited time – available for purchase starting in January (while supplies last).
- To learn more, visit the magic Key Extras Unlocked section on Disneyland.com or the Magic Key portal on the Disneyland app.
- This new feature appears to be similar to The Passholder Buzz that has been a feature of the My Disney Experience app since October 2021.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- The Disneyland Resort has announced a new kids’ ticket offer that will allow guests to purchase a child’s ticket for as low as $50 per child, per day.
- Two family-friendly attractions at the Disneyland Resort are joining the Disney Genie+ service in the near future.
- Starting later this month, Disneyland Resort guests will be able to view the theme park reservation calendar and book visits for dates up to 180 days in advance.
