Disneyland Resort Introduces “Magic Key Extras Unlocked” Information Hub

Disneyland Magic Key holders will soon have an easy way to discover all their exclusive extras and experiences with Magic Key Extras Unlocked.

What's Happening:

The Disneyland Resort

New magic launching soon includes a preview of a festive Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot and complimentary holiday tote bag coming in November (while supplies last), and a new Magic Key popcorn bucket – with $1.75 refills for a limited time – available for purchase starting in January (while supplies last).

To learn more, visit the magic Key Extras Unlocked section on Disneyland.com or the Magic Key portal on the Disneyland app.

This new feature appears to be similar to The Passholder Buzz

