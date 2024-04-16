Photos – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Inspired “Galactic Creation” Lands in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel

An impressive culinary recreation of Black Spire Outpost is now on display in the lobby of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel as the celebration of Season of the Force continues at the Disneyland Resort.
This “Galactic Creation” is proudly displayed within the Great Hall of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel through May 31st.
This showpiece depicting the Millennium Falcon arriving in Black Spire Outpost was created by Disney’s Culinary Team. The figure contains edible ingredients, like 300 pounds of powdered sugar, 80 pounds of crisped rice cereal, 60 pounds of marshmallows, 100 pounds of dark chocolate, and more.
