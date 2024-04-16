Photos: Even More Pixar Fest Decor Arrives at Downtown Disney

Even more Pixar Fest decor has arrived in Downtown Disney ahead of the festival’s kick-off next week.

We had previously spotted a couple of these decorative structures featuring stylized Pixar characters in Downtown Disney. Since that day, more Pixar films and characters have been added.

Above, you can see characters from Soul, while below are the quirky characters of Turning Red.

More sculptures feature characters from Coco, Monsters Inc., Cars and Toy Story.

There’s also a Pixar Fest photo op that is only partially covering the Hulu on Disney+ one on the former ESPN Zone building. I would think (and hope) that the full thing will be replaced by next week when the festival starts.

More on Pixar Fest:

Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort from April 26th through August 4th, 2024, bringing guests together for a celebration of friendship and beyond.

From colorful décor and themed menu items to commemorative merchandise, the Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels and Downtown Disney District will have a Pixar twist of friendly fun for a limited time.

This festival of friendship is highlighted by heartwarming entertainment featuring Pixar stories. An all-new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” Disney California Adventure

Over at Disneyland Park, the emotional “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” returns with some all-new scenes.

Pixar fans can dance the day away over at Disneyland Pixar Pals Playtime Party

Hollywood Land will come to life at night during Pixar Fest with Club Pixar

During Pixar Fest, guests may encounter new characters such as Ember and Wade from Elemental, Red Panda Mei from Turning Red, and more.