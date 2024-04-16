Photos: Work Continues on Paseo, Centrico and Tiendita as the Restaurants Near Their Openings

The wait is almost over. We took a trip to the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort today and took a look at the progress on Paseo, Centrico and Tiendita.

Paseo, Centrico and Tiendita are all set to open in May at Disneyland’s Downtown Disney.

Here is a look at how the new restaurants are progressing just a month away from their openings.

Paseo

At Paseo, Chef Gaytán’s connection to his homeland is paired with French culinary style and technique.

Menu items will include: colorful ceviches Mama’s cochinita pibil (roasted marinated pork) lamb barbacoa mejillones (mussels) And more.

As the Parks Blog notes, a stunning staircase will lead you to Paseo’s dining room and bar area lined with rich woods, tiles, textures, and leathers as well as custom accents that celebrate Mexico’s craftsmanship culture.

The location also boasts an upper patio offering unique views of Downtown Disney.

Centrico

Céntrico is a courtyard bar and restaurant.

It will serve upscale Mexican cuisine as tequila-based cocktails.

In terms of architecture, it will include custom wood elements and an outdoor canopy as well as lush greenery.

Céntrico’s dishes will include: Quesabirrias chicken enchiladas tlayuda (a Oaxacan shareable dish reminiscent of a pizza with a perfect crunch) Caesar salad And more



Tiendita

Lastly, at Tiendita, guests can experience Mexican heritage flavors and street-food staples on the go.

Guests will use self-service kiosks to order such menu items as: esquites (roasted corn) fish tacos ice cream- stuffed chocolate tacos And more.

The location will also service breakfast favorites like: chorizo breakfast burritos chilaquiles (marinated tortilla chips with egg)

A show kitchen will also allow guests to see the culinary team at work.