Photos: Work Continues on Paseo, Centrico and Tiendita as the Restaurants Near Their Openings

The wait is almost over. We took a trip to the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort today and took a look at the progress on Paseo, Centrico and Tiendita.
- Paseo, Centrico and Tiendita are all set to open in May at Disneyland’s Downtown Disney.
- Here is a look at how the new restaurants are progressing just a month away from their openings.
Paseo
- At Paseo, Chef Gaytán’s connection to his homeland is paired with French culinary style and technique.
- Menu items will include:
- colorful ceviches
- Mama’s cochinita pibil (roasted marinated pork)
- lamb barbacoa
- mejillones (mussels)
- And more.
- As the Parks Blog notes, a stunning staircase will lead you to Paseo’s dining room and bar area lined with rich woods, tiles, textures, and leathers as well as custom accents that celebrate Mexico’s craftsmanship culture.
- The location also boasts an upper patio offering unique views of Downtown Disney.
Centrico
- Céntrico is a courtyard bar and restaurant.
- It will serve upscale Mexican cuisine as tequila-based cocktails.
- In terms of architecture, it will include custom wood elements and an outdoor canopy as well as lush greenery.
- Céntrico’s dishes will include:
- Quesabirrias
- chicken enchiladas
- tlayuda (a Oaxacan shareable dish reminiscent of a pizza with a perfect crunch)
- Caesar salad
- And more
Tiendita
- Lastly, at Tiendita, guests can experience Mexican heritage flavors and street-food staples on the go.
- Guests will use self-service kiosks to order such menu items as:
- esquites (roasted corn)
- fish tacos
- ice cream- stuffed chocolate tacos
- And more.
- The location will also service breakfast favorites like:
- chorizo breakfast burritos
- chilaquiles (marinated tortilla chips with egg)
- A show kitchen will also allow guests to see the culinary team at work.
