“That’s Not True! That’s Impossible!” Ten More Star Wars Father’s Day 2024 Products from A Galaxy Far, Far Away

Father’s Day 2024 is just four days away, and even though we did a 30-minute unboxing video of officially licensed “I Am Your Father’s Day” products from A Galaxy Far, Far Away yesterday, there’s still more Star Wars merchandise available that any dad will love. Let’s take a look!

The Mandalorian Grill Fork and Oven Mitt Set by Hallmark ($34.99) – “Transport precious cargo—like cookies and casseroles—via baking sheets and hot plates with this Mandalorian-worthy armor on your hand. This Star Wars: The Mandalorian kitchen gift set includes a Mandalorian and Grogu designed oven mitt and a grill fork that mimics an Amban phase-pulse blaster. Stun family members and guests alike with this cool kitchen and grill bundle, then prepare to feed your Clan. This is the way.”

The Black Series Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet from Hasbro ($193.48) – “Imagine donning the signature helmet of Darth Vader with the Darth Vader Premium Electronic Helmet, featuring collar, mask, and hood pieces for multi-piece fit and assembly. Press the button to activate iconic breathing sounds when the collar piece is on. Add or remove the mask for entertainment-accurate sounds and imagine becoming one of the most feared Sith Lords. With these entertainment-accurate sound FX and premium interior and exterior design, this helmet delivers on the iconic presentation and detail of role play items from Star Wars!”

Star Wars Darth Vader Light Up Toaster from Uncanny Brands ($69.99) – “Darth Vader is the scariest villain in the universe, but there is nothing scary about his toaster. The ultimate gift for Star Wars fans, our exclusive Darth Vader toaster is a lively kitchen companion. Simply insert the bread, press the lever, and you will hear Darth Vader’s lightsaber turn on as the bottom of the toaster lights up in red. When the toast is done, you will know when you hear Vader’s iconic breathing. Like toast on the dark side? Use the handy dial to adjust browning. Two wide slots accommodate bagels, English muffins, and thick slices of bread. Shade selector dial from light to dark. Bagel and Cancel buttons. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. BPA-free.”

Pop! Qui-Gon Jinn Vs. Darth Maul 2-Pack from Funko ($27.00) – “The galaxy is on the brink of turmoil! Prepare for a clash between the Light and the Dark sides of the Force with Pop! Qui-Gon Jinn and Pop! Darth Maul! Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace by welcoming this exclusive 2-pack to your collection! Vinyl bobbleheads are approximately 3.9-inches.”

LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor building set ($229.99) – “The starfighter that kicked off the UCS in 2000 is back with a galaxy of new details! Relive Star Wars: Return of the Jedi action as you recreate its distinctive wings, detailed cockpit and laser cannons. We've even improved on the original Imperial design to build a more authentic replica using new building techniques and elements!”

Collectiv Star Wars Rebel Alliance Minimalist Flap Wallet by Loungefly ($36.00) – “Show your allegiance in stealth style with our Loungefly COLLECTIV STAR WARS Rebel Alliance The MINIMALST Wallet. This soft gray wallet features a subtle, debossed print of the Rebel Alliance symbol on the front, punctuated by a discreet, orange metal rivet of the symbol near the bottom. Inside this bifold wallet, you’ll find three slots on both sides for holding cards and a billfold slot at the top. A silicone patch of a Rebel X-Wing Pilot symbol is a clever and elevated nod to your favorite fandom. On the back, the debossed print continues. Secure your valuables for the day while remaining fashionably in character.”

Darth Vader Returns Limited Edition Boxed Set by Citizen ($495.00) – “The new Limited Edition STAR WARS | Citizen Darth Vader Returns boxed set with collectible pin will take you fully to the dark side with bold design details that reflect one of the most complicated characters in cinema history. The watch features a 41mm black ion-plated stainless steel case and bracelet that’s constructed of both polished and brushed links. The patterning on the black dial is composed of elements from Darth Vader’s helmet and chest plate with red and blue accents, plus luminous hands, outer minute track, and Imperial symbol. The case back is engraved with ‘It’s useless to resist. Come to the dark side,’ the Dark Sith Lord’s likeness, and a unique edition number—limited to 1,977 units, the year the first Star Wars movie was released. And there’s light in all this darkness: the watch is sustainably powered by any light with Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology and never needs a battery.”

Lightsaber Baseball Cap for Adults by Nike ($39.99) – “The '’umpire’' strikes back when wearing this Star Wars Dri-Fit technology baseball cap by Nike. Embroidered crossed Lightsabers emblem on the front represent the dark and light sides of the Force. Keeping your allegiance under your hat is definitely the right call.”

Boarding the Tantive IV Building Set by the LEGO Group ($54.99) – “Recreate the takeover of Tantive IV by Darth Vader at the start of Star Wars: A New Hope with this collectible building toy.”

The Black Series Darth Vader by Hasbro ($25.99) – “Kids and collectors can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series.”

