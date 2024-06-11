Video Unboxing: Star Wars “I Am Your Father’s Day” Product Collection from Hasbro, Funko, Hallmark, Lovepop, More

With this year’s Father’s Day less than a week away, our friends at Disney Consumer Products have sent over a box (or is it two boxes?) full of Star Wars products from a variety of Lucasfilm licensees that would be perfect for anyone’s Force-friendly dad on June 16th.

In the embedded YouTube video below, you can watch as I open both “I Am Your Father’s Day” boxes to check out what’s inside from licensees like LEGO, Hasbro, Fisher-Price, Imaginext, Oreo, Jazwares, Funko, Disney Doorables, Lovepop, Rock ’Em, Hallmark, Build-A-Bear Workshop, TRUFF, Insight Editions, and Disney Publishing.

Watch "I Am Your Father's Day" Star Wars products unboxing:

Included in these Star Wars “I Am Your Father’s Day” mailers from Disney Consumer Products were:

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech Building Set (75390) from the LEGO Group ($21.34) – “Quick to build, hours of imaginative play. This set offers a rewarding building experience and inspires kids to become a Rebel hero in their own epic stories. Place the Luke Skywalker LEGO minifigure in the cockpit. Adjust the mech’s X-wing jetpack for ‘flying’. Attack with the large Lightsaber and stud-shooting blaster.”

Star Wars Force N’ Telling Vader from Hasbro ($19.97) – “Let Darth Vader predict your future with the Star Wars Force N Telling Vader electronic figure. Ask Darth Vader a yes or no question, press his head, and listen as he reveals your fate! What will Darth Vader have to say about your future? This fortune telling toy features more than 40 different responses as well as animated digital eyes. Manually pose the eyebrows on this interactive toy to make even more fun expressions. This 6-inch figure makes a great Star Wars gift for kids and fans alike or a fun addition to family game night. Your future rests in Darth Vader's hands — what will be your destiny?”

Star Wars Darth Vader Dark Side Role Play Set from Hasbro ($24.99) – “Imagine embarking on epic galactic adventures with the Star Wars Darth Vader Dark Side Set! This Star Wars multipack comes with a 6-inch Darth Vader action figure, a red Lightsaber toy, and a Darth Vader mask for kids. The Star Wars toy figure features multiple points of articulation and includes a red Lightsaber accessory that fits in the figure's hands. The non-electronic Lightsaber pairs perfectly with the included mask, so kids can imagine dressing up as their favorite villain. This Star Wars pack makes the perfect gift for boys and girls ages 5 and up!”

Imaginext Star Wars Darth Vader Bot from Fisher-Price ($149.00) – “Young fans can bring the Galactic Empire’s most notorious military commander to life with awesome action-packed pretend play with the Imaginext STAR WARS Darth Vader Bot from Fisher-Price. Towering at over 2 feet tall, this interactive Darth Vader robot is packed with kid-controlled action, including a pop-out disc launcher, extendable Lightsaber accessory and a Force-inspired ball launcher, plus cool lights and familiar character sounds. Kids will love creating their own intergalactic adventures with this iconic STAR WARS villain. Includes 3-inch stormtrooper diecast character key toy and 7 projectiles for storytelling play.”

Special Edition Star Wars Oreo Cookie Packs from Oreo ($4.28) – “Are you on the dark side or the light side? Open a pack of STAR WARS OREO Chocolate Sandwich Cookies to discover your destiny. These sweet snacks bring together two iconic brands in special edition snack cookies to surprise and delight. Available in two unique packs made with classic OREO chocolate wafer cookies, each pack has either dark side cookies with red creme or light side cookies with blue creme. Both cremes feature “Kyber” inspired sugar crystals, and the cookies are embossed with a randomized assortment of 10 dark side or 10 light side STAR WARS characters like Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and Yoda (character designs may vary). Will you get dark or light side OREO cookies? Open to discover your destiny, and look for all 20 designs.”

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced Vehicle from Jazwares ($16.99) – “Command the power of the dark side with the Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced. Featuring incredible details and authentic scaling, this 5-inch modified prototype was flown by Darth Vader at the BATTLE OF YAVIN. Lead your Imperial squadron into the Death Star trench with an opening cockpit and engine panel, removable wings and a pilot eject button. Vehicle also includes an articulated 1-inch Darth Vader micro figure, compatible with any Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron craft. Collect this TIE Advanced, along with other Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron vehicles, and bring order to the galaxy.”

POP! Die-Cast Darth Vader from Funko ($35.00) – “Continue your Die-cast Pop! collection with STAR WARS’ Pop! Darth Vader. There’s a 1 in 6 chance you might find the silver metallic chase variant. Celebrate the most stellar fandom of them all and bring home Pop! Darth Vader to crown your STAR WARS lineup.”

Star Wars Doorables Galaxy Peek from Just Play ($8.49) – “Behind every door, a surprise is in store with the STAR WARS Doorables Collectible Figures Blind Bags. Open to discover 4 surprises hiding inside. This out-of-this-world collection includes 25 mini figures inspired by STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI, AHSOKA, and THE MANDALORIAN. Chase after rare and ultra-rare characters like Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, C-3PO, Jabba the Hutt, Grogu, and the Mandalorian (Din Djarin). The unique Death Star-inspired capsule doubles as a display. Each mini figure stands approximately 1.5 inches tall and is intricately styled with Doorables’ signature glittery eyes. Ideal for collecting and trading, fans of STAR WARS will love to display and share these toys inspired by a galaxy far, far away.”

Star Wars Most Impressive Father’s Day Nesting Card from Lovepop ($24.00) – “These pop-up cards fit together like nesting dolls, creating a ripple effect with the Star Wars Father's Day messages! Wish your dad a Happy Father's Day with this collection of nesting Star Wars cards featuring fan-favorite villains like Darth Vader and stormtroopers.”

Darth Vader Father of the Year Socks from Rock ‘Em Socks ($19.99) – “Your favorite stories, characters and more make their way from a galaxy far far away…. Official Star Wars Sock Collection by Rock ’Em.”

Star Wars Darth Vader Light-Up Apron from Hallmark ($39.99) – “Rule the galaxy—or the kitchen—when you slip on this Star Wars apron. The bib-style cooking accessory features a Darth Vader design with lights that blink in the chest plate area when you switch it on. Makes a great gift for your favorite grill master or any Star Wars fan.”

Star Wars Darth Vader Hologram Bear from Build-A-Bear ($38.00) – “Bring home the Empire's most fearsome force with this Darth Vader Hologram Bear! This plush inspired by the legendary Sith Lord is now available in an all-new edition to celebrate one of the most iconic characters of all time. This Darth Vader teddy bear has sparkly hologram paw pads and comes with his signature helmet, cape and control chest panel built into his black fur. This master of the dark side is the perfect gift for Star Wars fans and collectors of all ages!”

Star Wars Dark Side Hot Sauce from TRUFF ($39.99) – “STAR WARS Dark Side Hot Sauce draws inspiration from the depths of the dark side, igniting a fusion of flavors that boldly pushes the boundaries of spiciness to new heights. This is TRUFF’s hottest hot sauce to date, featuring a unique blend of fiery ghost peppers with real black winter truffles. TRUFF's tribute to Darth Vader's story and legacy is embodied in a luxurious collectible gift box. Intricate details pay homage to the ominous allure of the Sith Lord, with the Imperial crest boldly emerging from the depths of a smoky veil. Housed inside, STAR WARS Dark Side Hot Sauce is bottled in a sleek, matte black bottle, crowned with a cap inspired by the unmistakable helmet of Darth Vader. This sauce showcases a rich symphony of flavors that surpasses anything the brand has crafted before with its unique blend of ghost peppers and black winter truffles. The result is a hot sauce that complements any dish, from your favorite at-home creations to your go-to takeout orders. STAR WARS Dark Side Hot Sauce by TRUFF is the perfect gift for the STAR WARS fan in your life.”

Star Wars: The Ultimate Cookbook – The Official Guide to Cooking Your Way Through the Galaxy by Jenn Fujikawa and Marc Sumerak ($22.70) – “Following his culinary journeys in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook and Star Wars: The Life Day Cookbook, the galaxy’s most adventurous chef Strono “Cookie” Tuggs returns with his latest and greatest collection of delicious recipes to date, drawn from across the galaxy! Featuring over 80 recipes from nearly every corner of the Star Wars galaxy, this cookbook includes dishes inspired by films, television shows, theme park attractions, novels, comics, video games, and beyond. Great for chefs of any skill level, these recipes offer an immersive experience for Star Wars fans who want to bring galactic adventures into their kitchen, making this book a true must-have.”

You can find even more fun galactic dad gift suggestions for “I Am Your Father’s Day” from A Galaxy Far, Far Away at StarWars.com.