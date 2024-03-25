Video – Unboxing Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Imperial March Merchandise Collection – Hasbro, LEGO, Funko, and More

The Star Wars: Imperial March merchandise campaign may be winding down as we transition into the March to May the 4th (in anticipation of this year’s big Star Wars Day celebration coming less than a month and a half from now), but it’s not too late to check out a very cool box of items that was sent over to Laughing Place from our friends at Lucasfilm and Disney Products to unbox and share with our audience.

In the unboxing video embedded below, you can watch as I take a look at “Imperial March”-related products from popular manufacturers like Hasbro, LEGO, Funko, Fantasy Flight Games, Heroes & Villains, Jazwares, Disney Store, Lucasfilm Publishing, Popsockets, and more.

Watch Star Wars: Imperial March merchandise unboxing- Hasbro, LEGO, Funko, Doorables, Fantasy Flight, more:

Included in this Star Wars: Imperial March mailer were the following items:

Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Vader Figure by Hasbro ($28.99) – “Obi-Wan Kenobi is set years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi faced the corruption of his friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned Sith Lord Darth Vader. Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Star Wars Galaxy with this premium Darth Vader toy, inspired by the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series.”

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Mech Building Set by The LEGO Group ($15.95) – “Quick-build Darth Vader Mech toy (75368) – Introduce children to the action-packed LEGO Star Wars universe with this easy-to-build mech for play and display. Posable mech suit – This buildable Star Wars action figure toy has posable hands, arms, legs and feet, an opening minifigure cockpit, a large red lightsaber and a clip for the Darth Vader LEGO minifigure’s lightsaber.”

Pop! Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Darth Maul by Funko ($15.10) – “From Clone Wars, Darth Maul, as a stylized Pop! Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any Clone Wars fan! Collect and display all Clone Wars POP! Vinyls!”

Star Wars Doorable Galaxy Peek by Just Play ($9.97) – “Includes: 4 STAR WARS Doorables toy figures, 1 Death Star-inspired blind bag-inspired capsule. Familiar Faces: This collection includes mini figures of 25 characters from favorite STAR WARS movies and shows, including STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI, STAR WARS: AHSOKA, and STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN.”

Star Wars: Unlimited – Spark of Rebellion Two-Player Starter by Fantasy Flight Games ($34.99) – “DIVE INTO THE GALAXY: Explore the Star Wars: Unlimited universe with the Spark of Rebellion Two-Player Starter Set. READY-TO-PLAY DECKS: Unbox two pre-built, ready-to-play decks—one featuring Luke Skywalker, the other featuring Darth Vader—for instant gaming excitement.”

Star Wars Imperial Performance Hat from Heroes & Villains ($25) – “Durable 100% Polyester Fabric. Laser cut perforation for breathability. Built-in Quick Dry & Moisture Wicking. Built-in UPF 50+ Sun Protection. Built-in Water Resistance. Anti-microbial feature. 100% Polyester. Imported. Officially Licensed Star Wars Merchandise.”

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron TIE Interceptor by Jazwares ($29.87) – “AUTHENTIC SCALE: 3-inch vehicle features incredible details and authentic scaling. FULL LOADOUT: Includes opening cockpit, removable wings, flight display stand, and more.”

Darth Vader Lightsaber Hilt Light-Up Water Bottle by Disney Store ($39.99) – “When you're battling a strong thirst, you'll be thankful to be able to reach for this water bottle inspired by Darth Vader's Lightsaber hilt. The detailed design includes a light-up translucent red spout based on the color of the Dark Lord's Lightsaber blade. It also includes authentic Lightsaber sounds and a flip-up lid angled just like Vader's hilt. There's even a detachable wrist strap for hands-free convenience.”

Star Wars: The High Republic – Defy the Storm by Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland ($15.19) – “The Galactic Republic is in chaos following the Nihil’s shocking destruction of the gleaming space station Starlight Beacon. Capitalizing on their victory, the Nihil have erected a barrier called the Stormwall around a section of Republic space and claimed it for themselves. Within this Occlusion Zone, people live at the mercy of the Nihil—and the Nihil are not known for mercy.”

Star Wars: Dad Jokes – The Best and Worst Jokes and Puns from A Galaxy Far, Far Away…. by Kelly Knox and Johnny Sampson ($14.95) – “A Jedi Master fights with a lightsaber, but a Jedi father wields the most powerful weapon of all: comedy. Fight the Sith with the knee-slapping, groan-inducing power of these Star Wars-inspired dad jokes or join the dark side and terrorize your family and friends with an army of bad puns. The perfect balance of hokey and wholesome, Star Wars: Dad Jokes is sure to slip through any defenses and have even the most serious of Padawans rolling their eyes.”

Dimensionals Stormtrooper Popsocket by Popsockets ($52.50) – “Our durable PopSockets compatible with iPhone, Samsung and any other devices, we call a “PopGrip” is anti-drop, allows for one-handed use of your device, and the ability to prop up your phone wherever you go. A little life-changer people like to call a cell phone holder, phone gripper for back of phone, phone holder for hand, or whichever you name you decide.”

I also received a Star Wars Dark Side Coffee Collection Complimentary Offer from Joffrey’s, a Star Wars TruMoo Blue Milk coupon code by Dairy Farmers of America, a Sample of Star Wars: Darth Maul – Shadow Hunter (Audiobook) by Michael Reaves, and a Star Wars Imperial March Stormtroopers T-Shirt that I believe was exclusive to this mailer.

