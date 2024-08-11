How amazing was this past weekend’s D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event? The magical gathering produced exciting announcements, incredible celebrity encounters and most of all new merchandise! Ahead of the event, Disney Store previewed the new collections that were launching at the show and now the anticipated items are available online like the cute Disney Lacers series of miniature high top sneakers.

If you want your Disney kicks in small doses, you’re going to love the new Disney Lacers!

This series of miniature high top shoes is a fun way to dip your toes into the collecting sphere and embrace all elements of Disney through fun designs and colorful styles that are as vibrant as the characters presented.

Disney Lacers are single high top vinyl “sneakers” that measure a little over 1-inch tall and 3-inches long. Each features a character or group like Mickey Mouse, Disney Princesses, Sitch, Big Bad Wolf, Maleficent and more.

There are two separate series featuring 5 known characters and one surprise character that are sold as Mystery Collectibles. This means you won’t know which one you get until you open the box!

If fans would rather avoid the mystery and collect them all, Series One and Series Two are also available as a full set containing all six characters.

Finally there are two standalone Disney Lacers, one celebrating 90 years of Donald Duck and the other from the Star Wars Dark Side collection.

The first two waves and standalone Disney Lacers will be available or for pre-order at Disney Store

Disney Lacers Mystery Series

Disney Lacers Mystery Vinyl Collectible Figure Series One D23: The Ultimate Fan Event – $16.99

Disney Lacers Mystery Vinyl Collectible Figure Series Two D23: The Ultimate Fan Event – $16.99

Disney Lacers Sets – Pre-Order

Disney Lacers Mystery Vinyl Collectible Figure Set Series One – D23: The Ultimate Fan Event – $99.99

Series One set includes six Disney Lacers inspired by:

Stitch

Minnie Mouse

Mickey Mouse

Dumbo

Disney Princesses

Mystery character

Disney Lacers Mystery Vinyl Collectible Figure Set Series Two – D23: The Ultimate Fan Event – $99.99

Series Two set includes six Disney Lacers inspired by:

Snow White

Maleficent as a fairy and dragon ( Sleeping Beauty )

) Peter Pan

The Three Little Pigs

Hercules and Hydra

Mystery character

Disney Lacers Standalone Designs

Donald Duck Disney Lacers Limited Edition 90th Anniversary Vinyl Collectible Figure – D23: The Ultimate Fan Event – $24.99

Star Wars Dark Side Disney Lacers Limited Edition Vinyl Collectible Figure by Alex Riegert Waters – D23: The Ultimate Fan Event – $24.99

