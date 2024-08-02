Disney Store Previews New Collections Set To Launch At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Disney Store has shared a peek at the collections launching at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What’s Happening:

As the preparations for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event continue, Disney Store has released a preview of some new collections that will be debuting next weekend.

Of course, a multitude of Star Wars Marvel

Speaking of, a Star Wars Darkside capsule collection, designed by Alex Riegert-Waters, will debut at the event.

The Disney Designer Doll collection continues, with Midnight Masquerade bringing heroes and villains to the couture party.

A new vinyl series from Stacey Aoyama will feature heroes and villains in the tiniest of ways.

Ashley Eckstein and Ashley Taylor have co-designed a new collection of apparel using nostalgic attraction iconography, A Walk in Disneyland

Ichabod & Mr. Toad are celebrating their 75th anniversary with a new collection, including ears and a loungefly bag.

Disney Lacers are the newest collectible series set to showcase your love of magic in a new way.

These collections will be available at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, then launch online at DisneyStore.com

