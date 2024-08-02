Meet Nubs and See Manny Jacinto! Everything Star Wars Scheduled for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2024

Star Wars fans attending next week’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event are going to have a lot to look forward to at the convention, with Lucasfilm having just released a schedule of everything related to A Galaxy Far, Far Away during the highly anticipated event in Anaheim.

First off, the announcement invites Star Wars fans to stop by the Lucasfilm Booth (where you can “experience first-hand the magic of ILM StageCraft, the technology used to bring to life the worlds of The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and more”), Disney+ Pavilion (for a Star Wars: Skeleton Crew photo opportunity inspired by the thrilling new live-action series debuting on Disney+ December 3), and Star Wars Darkade (where “each day you can test your skills at the first-ever Star Wars villains-themed arcade for a chance to win prizes while checking out new Star Wars products”).

Lucasfilm also released a schedule of specific Star Wars-related events happening at this year’s D23:

ILM Stagecraft: A Galaxy of Innovation (10:00 a.m. each day at the Lucasfilm Booth) – “Learn all about ILM’s Stagecraft through a firsthand experience at the Volume.”

Creatures & Droids with Legacy Effects (2:00 p.m. each day at the Lucasfilm Booth) – “The creative studio that brought The Mandalorian’s Grogu and Ahsoka’s Murley the Loth-cat to life talks about the craft of making lifelike aliens, creatures, and droids.”

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Nubs Meet & Greet (4:00 p.m. Friday and Sunday at the Lucasfilm Booth) – “Younglings and younglings at heart can meet and hug Nubs, the Pooba star of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.”

Friday, August 9

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (12:00 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth) – “Learn more about the next LEGO Star Wars special, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, from Dan Hernandez (showrunner, writer, executive producer), Benji Samit (showrunner, writer, executive producer), and James Waugh (executive producer and Lucasfilm senior vice president, Franchise Content & Strategy).”

Disney Entertainment Showcase (7:00 pm – 9:00 pm at the Honda Center) -“Enjoy the magic of Disney Entertainment in a star-studded showcase featuring exclusive looks at the movies, series, and stage shows you love, and a glimpse into what you can look forward to. Join some of your favorite stars as they give you a peek behind the curtain at upcoming projects, never-before-seen footage, surprise announcements, and special guests, musical performances, and exclusive new content coming to the big screen, your small screens, and stages worldwide.”

Saturday, August 10

Doug Chiang: Designing with Stagecraft (12:00 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth) – “Lucasfilm’s senior vice president and executive design director Doug Chiang takes us back to the drawing board for an in-depth look at how Star Wars designs are incorporated using Stagecraft technology.”

A Lookback at Star Wars: The Acolyte with Manny Jacinto (4:00 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth) – “Join The Acolyte’s Manny Jacinto as he reflects on the first season of the series and reveals new insights on the Stranger.”

Sunday, August 11

A Conversation with Lucasfilm Animation (12:00 p.m. at the Lucasfilm Booth) – “Athena Portillo (vice president, Animation Production) and Vanessa Marshall (voice of Hera Syndulla in Star Wars Rebels) reflect on favorite moments from nearly two decades of Lucasfilm Animation's critically acclaimed storytelling.”

Disney Legends Awards Ceremony (5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Honda Center) – “Since 1987, the Disney Legends Awards program has honored gifted individuals for the significant impact they’ve had on the Disney legacy. We’ll be honoring the 2024 class of Disney Legends — including John Williams, Harrison Ford, and Frank Oz — on Sunday, August 11, at 5 p.m. at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.”

Be sure to check back right here at Laughing Place for much more coverage from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2024.