Disney D23 App Receives Update Ahead of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The D23 App has received a major update ahead of next weekend’s fan event.

What’s Happening:

  • Version 5.0 of the D23 app has been released in the App Store ahead of next weekend.
  • The app will help convention goers fully enjoy D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
  • Included in the app will be a full schedule of the panels and presentations throughout the event.
  • Also a map will be available for fans to help them navigate the showfloor.
  • Virtual queues, schedule chances, and more activities will also pop-up throughout the weekend on the app.
  • D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event runs August 8th-10th in Anaheim, CA.
  • You can download the app here.

