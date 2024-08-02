Disney D23 App Receives Update Ahead of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The D23 App has received a major update ahead of next weekend’s fan event.
What’s Happening:
- Version 5.0 of the D23 app has been released in the App Store ahead of next weekend.
- The app will help convention goers fully enjoy D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Included in the app will be a full schedule of the panels and presentations throughout the event.
- Also a map will be available for fans to help them navigate the showfloor.
- Virtual queues, schedule chances, and more activities will also pop-up throughout the weekend on the app.
- D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event runs August 8th-10th in Anaheim, CA.
- You can download the app here.
