Disney Music Emporium To Bring “The Lion King” To Life On New Vinyl Debuting at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Fans of The Lion King can soon get their hands on a fun new vinyl that brings the art of animation to life using the record as a zoetrope.

, is set to arrive on a brand-new zoetrope vinyl, allowing the characters to come to life as you listen to the familiar tunes from the classic soundtrack – perfect for the 30th anniversary of the film! The new album has yet to arrive, but those attending the upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim will be able to get their hands on this new vinyl at the Disney Music Emporium booth during the event. Afterward, the album will be available for pre-order at DisneyMusicEmporium.com on August 12th.

Originally released back in 1994, Walt Disney Animation Studio’s The Lion King took the world by storm upon its release. With original music by Elton John and Tim Rice, the film follows the coming of age of the lion, Simba, who must follow in the footsteps of his father, Mufasa, and take his rightful place as king. With a stunning cast, including Matthew Broderick, James Earl Jones, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Jeremy Irons, and more, the music has left a lasting impression as strong as the film itself.

The Lion King original motion picture soundtrack was originally released by Walt Disney Records on April 27, 1994. It was the fourth-best-selling album of the year on the Billboard 200 and the top-selling soundtrack.] It is the only soundtrack to an animated film to be certified Diamond (10× platinum) by the Recording Industry Association of America. Hans Zimmer's complete instrumental score for the film was never originally given a full release, until the soundtrack's commemorative twentieth anniversary re-release in 2014. The Lion King also inspired the 1995 release Rhythm of the Pride Lands, with eight songs by Zimmer, Mark Mancina, and Lebo M.