D23 Night and Other Special Perks for Anaheim Packing District

Do you have your tickets for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event? If so, there are some special perks for you regarding D23 Night at the Anaheim Packing District.

What’s Happening:

  • There are some special updates regarding D23 Night at the Anaheim Packing District on Tuesday, August 6 for the special World Taste event.
  • D23 Members have a special code to receive a discount on pre-purchased tasting passes.
  • Also, as a bonus, any night between August 4-11, if D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event attendees show their badge, they receive the following Anaheim Packing District perks:
    • 18 Folds: Complimentary guava iced tea with any purchase
    • En Familia: Happiest hours on Earth—honoring happy hour $10 items
    • Mini Monster: Free reusable straw with drink purchase
    • Pali Wine Co.: Happy hour price on any glass of wine
    • Pique-Nique: $10 glass of champagne
    • The Kroft: 15% off
    • Zabon Ramen & Rolls: Free miso soup with purchase of hand roll set
    • Unsung Brewing Co.: Happy hour price on any tap beers by the glass

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
