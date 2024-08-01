D23 Night and Other Special Perks for Anaheim Packing District

Do you have your tickets for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event? If so, there are some special perks for you regarding D23 Night at the Anaheim Packing District.
What’s Happening:
- There are some special updates regarding D23 Night at the Anaheim Packing District on Tuesday, August 6 for the special World Taste event.
- D23 Members have a special code to receive a discount on pre-purchased tasting passes.
- Also, as a bonus, any night between August 4-11, if D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event attendees show their badge, they receive the following Anaheim Packing District perks:
- 18 Folds: Complimentary guava iced tea with any purchase
- En Familia: Happiest hours on Earth—honoring happy hour $10 items
- Mini Monster: Free reusable straw with drink purchase
- Pali Wine Co.: Happy hour price on any glass of wine
- Pique-Nique: $10 glass of champagne
- The Kroft: 15% off
- Zabon Ramen & Rolls: Free miso soup with purchase of hand roll set
- Unsung Brewing Co.: Happy hour price on any tap beers by the glass
