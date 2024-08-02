New Jane Doll To Debut As Part of D23 Day at Disneyland Resort

In honor of Tarzan’s 25th anniversary, a limited edition doll of Jane is being released in the parks.

What’s Happening:

Jane is making her limited edition doll debut in honor of the anniversary of Tarzan .

. This 17’’ doll will debut as part of D23 Day at Disneyland Resort

She will only be found at Disneyana in Disneyland, Off the Page in Disney California Adventure Downtown Disney

Limited quantities will be available while supplies last.

More D23 News: