New Jane Doll To Debut As Part of D23 Day at Disneyland Resort

In honor of Tarzan’s 25th anniversary, a limited edition doll of Jane is being released in the parks.
What’s Happening:
- Jane is making her limited edition doll debut in honor of the anniversary of Tarzan.
- This 17’’ doll will debut as part of D23 Day at Disneyland Resort on August 8th.
- She will only be found at Disneyana in Disneyland, Off the Page in Disney California Adventure, and Wonderground Gallery in Downtown Disney.
- Limited quantities will be available while supplies last.
More D23 News:
- Disney Music Emporium To Bring "The Lion King" To Life On New Vinyl Debuting at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- BoxLunch Unveils Exclusive Merchandise To Be Available at D23 Booth
- Canva and Disney Celebrate Upcoming D23 With Landmark Licensing Deal
- D23 Night and Other Special Perks for Anaheim Packing District
- D23 Deals: Hyperion Historical Alliance Press Brings The Explorer Bundle to The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com