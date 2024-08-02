New Jane Doll To Debut As Part of D23 Day at Disneyland Resort

In honor of Tarzan’s 25th anniversary, a limited edition doll of Jane is being released in the parks.

What’s Happening:

  • Jane is making her limited edition doll debut in honor of the anniversary of Tarzan.
  • This 17’’ doll will debut as part of D23 Day at Disneyland Resort on August 8th.
  • She will only be found at Disneyana in Disneyland, Off the Page in Disney California Adventure, and Wonderground Gallery in Downtown Disney.
  • Limited quantities will be available while supplies last.

