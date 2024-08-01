BoxLunch Unveils Exclusive Merchandise To Be Available at D23 Booth

BoxLunch is ready to be fan-focused with their presence at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What’s Happening:
- BoxLunch, the pop culture-based retailer, has revealed their booth and exclusive merchandise that will be available for fans to enjoy at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Included in the booth will be “BLINKO”, a classic style game to pick up giveaways for those checking out the booth.
- Cruella takes center stage in a D23 exclusive collection, decked out in spots.
- Mickey, Star Wars, Venom, and The Nightmare Before Christmas also will be prominently featured in clothing and accessories in the brand’s show floor booth.
- Be sure to check out the BoxLunch booth at D23.
