BoxLunch Unveils Exclusive Merchandise To Be Available at D23 Booth

BoxLunch is ready to be fan-focused with their presence at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What’s Happening:

BoxLunch, the pop culture-based retailer, has revealed their booth and exclusive merchandise that will be available for fans to enjoy at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Included in the booth will be “BLINKO”, a classic style game to pick up giveaways for those checking out the booth.

Cruella takes center stage in a D23 exclusive collection, decked out in spots.

Mickey, Star Wars, Venom, and The Nightmare Before Christmas also will be prominently featured in clothing and accessories in the brand’s show floor booth.

Be sure to check out the BoxLunch booth at D23.

