Citizen to Offer Discounts, Photo Ops, and Exclusive Watches at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

During the fan event, the watch company will offer discounts, gifts, photo ops, and exclusives to fans that visit their booth.
What’s Happening:
- The luxury watch brand Citizen has announced new details about their Time for Friends booth at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Attendees of D23 can stop by the Citizen booth in Hall D from August 9th to 11th to check out several event exclusive offerings.
- Guests can try on and shop officially licensed Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel watches.
- A show-special discount of up to 25% off.
- Gift with purchase that includes a pack of seven collectible Mickey and Friends postcards by Jeff Shelley and a Mickey Mouse Coin Purse with Strap.
- 30-foot photo op with custom mural by Arcy. Canvas versions of the mural will be available to purchase from Citizen and Disney Fine Art.
- The brand will also be offering several limited-quantity show exclusive watches that will not be available to purchase after the event ends. Fans will have to stop by in person to see these exclusive watches.
- Let’s take a look at some of the watches Disney fans can check out at the event:
Feisty Donald Duck 90th Anniversary ($495)
Evil Queen Shadow Boxed Set ($450)
Snow White Flora Boxed Set ($450)
Wolverine Watch ($425)
Spider-Man Watch ($395)
Loki Watch ($350)
Darth Vader Returns Watch ($495) (Limited Edition)
Luke Skywalker Watch ($395)
Rebel Pilot Watch ($425)
