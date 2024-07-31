Citizen to Offer Discounts, Photo Ops, and Exclusive Watches at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

During the fan event, the watch company will offer discounts, gifts, photo ops, and exclusives to fans that visit their booth.

What’s Happening:

The luxury watch brand Citizen has announced new details about their Time for Friends booth at this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Attendees of D23 can stop by the Citizen booth in Hall D from August 9th to 11th to check out several event exclusive offerings. Guests can try on and shop officially licensed Disney, Star Wars Marvel A show-special discount of up to 25% off. Gift with purchase that includes a pack of seven collectible Mickey and Friends postcards by Jeff Shelley and a Mickey Mouse Coin Purse with Strap. 30-foot photo op with custom mural by Arcy. Canvas versions of the mural will be available to purchase from Citizen and Disney Fine Art.

The brand will also be offering several limited-quantity show exclusive watches that will not be available to purchase after the event ends. Fans will have to stop by in person to see these exclusive watches.

Let’s take a look at some of the watches Disney fans can check out at the event:

Feisty Donald Duck 90th Anniversary ($495)

Evil Queen Shadow Boxed Set ($450)

Snow White Flora Boxed Set ($450)

Wolverine Watch ($425)

Spider-Man Watch ($395)

Loki Watch ($350)

Darth Vader Returns Watch ($495) (Limited Edition)

Luke Skywalker Watch ($395)

Rebel Pilot Watch ($425)

