Event Guide and Map Revealed for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

You can kick your D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event planning into high gear with the release of the 2024 event guide and showfloor map.
What’s Happening:
- D23 has shared the full event guide for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which takes place from Friday, August 9th through Sunday, August 11th at the Anaheim Convention Center – and, for the first time ever, the Honda Center.
- This guide focuses on the festivities at the Anaheim Convention Center, which spans three levels of the massive facility.
- Locations for booths and exhibits from Walt Disney Imagineering, Disney Experiences, the Walt Disney Archives and more can be found on the map.
- We’ve included the guide in this post, but click here to view the high definition pdf.
- Looking to plan your 2024 D23: The Ultimate Fan Experience weekend? Make use of our sortable schedule, where you can view, sort, and search the announced panels at this year’s show.
- For more information on what to expect all throughout the weekend, check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag.
