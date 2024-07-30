Event Guide and Map Revealed for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

You can kick your D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event planning into high gear with the release of the 2024 event guide and showfloor map.

What’s Happening:

D23 has shared the full event guide for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which takes place from Friday, August 9th through Sunday, August 11th at the Anaheim Convention Center – and, for the first time ever, the Honda Center.

This guide focuses on the festivities at the Anaheim Convention Center, which spans three levels of the massive facility.

Locations for booths and exhibits from Walt Disney Imagineering, Disney Experiences, the Walt Disney Archives and more can be found on the map.

We’ve included the guide in this post, but click here

Looking to plan your 2024 D23: The Ultimate Fan Experience weekend? Make use of our sortable schedule

For more information on what to expect all throughout the weekend, check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag