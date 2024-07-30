Event Guide and Map Revealed for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

You can kick your D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event planning into high gear with the release of the 2024 event guide and showfloor map.

What’s Happening:

  • D23 has shared the full event guide for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, which takes place from Friday, August 9th through Sunday, August 11th at the Anaheim Convention Center – and, for the first time ever, the Honda Center.
  • This guide focuses on the festivities at the Anaheim Convention Center, which spans three levels of the massive facility.
  • Locations for booths and exhibits from Walt Disney Imagineering, Disney Experiences, the Walt Disney Archives and more can be found on the map.
  • We’ve included the guide in this post, but click here to view the high definition pdf.

