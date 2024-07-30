Multiple Shopping Experiences at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to Utilize Virtual Queues

During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Virtual Queues will be offered for a number of shopping experiences.

What’s Happening:

Attendees of The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be able to wait virtually for a number of shopping experiences, allowing them to go enjoy other activities and experiences.

Virtual queues will be available at the D23 Marketplace, Disney Studio Store Hollywood (Friday and Saturday only), Mickey's of Glendale (Friday only), Mickey's of Glendale Pin Store, The Walt Disney Company Store, and The Walt Disney Company Pin Store.

A Virtual queue will be required to shop at these locations starting when the event opens at 9:00 a.m. each day. Virtual queue opportunities will be available at 4:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. each day on the Disneyland

Fans may sign up for a “boarding group” for themselves and one (1) guest with a virtual queue and receive a notification when it’s their turn to shop.

Joining the virtual queue does not grant immediate access to any experience, and there may still be a queue and waiting period at the location. The virtual queue is limited in capacity and subject to availability.

Stand-by queues will not be available in the mornings, but stand-by opportunities may be available later in the afternoon each day if all virtual queue boarding groups have been recalled.

All merchandise is subject to availability and inventory may sell out. The number of items per purchase will be limited.

Please note that virtual queues are separate from reservations, which are provided via a random selection process ahead of the event.

More D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event:

Looking to plan your 2024 D23: The Ultimate Fan Experience weekend? Make use of our sortable schedule

For more information on what to expect all throughout the weekend, check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag