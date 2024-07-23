Friends of Disney — Check Out Activations and Activities Coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

With only about two and half weeks away from D23: The Ultimate Fan Event, Disney has shared a list of the corporate friends who will be celebrating the magic at the Anaheim Convention Center.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s official fanclub, D23

Referred to as the “Friends of Disney,” the fan club previewed the exclusive products, immersive activations and more coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Let’s check out all the amazing ways Disney fans can celebrate during the jam-packed weekend.

The Oasis at D23 connected by AT&T will provide reliable and speedy Wi-Fi from the showfloor. They also will have a reservation only Content Cove for podcasting, streaming, social content creation and editing.

BoxLunch, the popular fandom retailer, will offer access to a new exclusive collection as well as custom embroidery for select items. Visitors will also be able to play BLinko for a chance to win prizes. Additionally, for every $10 spent during the event, the merchant will donate a meal through Feeding America.

Canva’s Magic Print Shop will allow guests to design their own tote bag using the company’s extensive library of elements, including art of Disney characters.

Citizen Watches will showcase a selection of stylish timepieces featuring your favorite characters. The company will offer promotional discounts and gifts with purchases.

Honda will showcase their new 2025 Honda Odyssey, the all-electric upcoming Honda Prologue, and the Motocompacto. The car manufacturer will also offer an exclusive D23 pin, a photo booth, exclusives for D23 Gold Members/Disney+ subscribers and more.

Loungefly will showcase exclusive D23 products and other Disney styles. Additionally, they will offer D23 items from Mondo and Funko.

Pandora will offer many first-to-purchase opportunities, including their new Disney Villains collection and limited edition Disney x Pandora lab-grown diamond pendant. They will also offer daily D23 exclusives. Make sure to step into Disney Villains tunnel and scan your badge for special giveaways.

Ravensburger will offer exclusive products from Disney Lorcana. The game publisher will also host demos of their games, free promos, autograph signings and more.

Swarovski will sell various Disney themed items and will showcase Swarovski x Disney Archive pieces. D23 attendees will receive 15% off on purchases and Disney+ and D23 Gold Members receive an additional %5 off. Make sure to visit for exciting giveaways.

Target is bringing Bullseye’s Playshop to this year’s event. The company will offer a one-of-a-kind crossover experience with exclusive collectibles to purchase and giveaways.

Disney Rewards, Chase, and Visa will offer captivating photo-ops for all guests and exclusive giveaways for Disney Visa cardmembers.

Bitzee Disney will showcase their new product that allows users to interact with Disney characters. The Bitzee pod will showcase 30 iconic characters that respond to swipes, tilts and taps with cute sounds and reactions.

The Cakeworthy fashion brand will offer D23 exclusive products and best-sellers. Visitors can grab a limited discount for future Cakeworthy purchases.

D23 attendees will be the first to preview an all-new toy line inspired by Disney Doorables.

Collectors Editions will showcase an event only art gallery featuring limited edition and original artwork. Fans will also find new screen print art releases from Cyclops Print Works.

Disney fans can collect virtual pins at the event, including early access to digital pins right now on their website.

East Continental Gems is teaming up with Marvel. Guests will have the opportunity to see a 1-of-1 Loki Scepter, take gemology workshops, meet the creators of the Infinity Gauntlet and Eye of Agamotto replicas, and acquire an Infinity Stone with their Jarvis Series Infinity Gems.

Enchanted will offer the exclusive opportunity to purchase the castle and Maleficent necklaces. Each piece is limited to 100.

FiGPiN will showcase their high-quality pins in a brand new way. Each FiGPiN contains a unique serial number on the back, allowing collectors to add it to their FiGPiN App. The app highlights a pin's rarity and gives fans the opportunity to earn points.

Girls Crew will bring their viral Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars jewelry collections to the expo. Guests will have the opportunity to shop the sold out Disney Princess Collection and their new Nightmare Before Christmas collection.

Hallmark’s For All Fankind booth will sell a variety of Disney inspired products, including the event exclusive Disney Mickey and Minnie Let’s Dance! Keepsake Ornament. From 2pm-4pm, purchasers can have their ornament signed by the artist.

For the first time ever, Her Universe will be among the many booths at D23. Attendees will be the first to shop new collections, including items inspired by, Star Wars, and more!

House of Sillage will offer an exclusive fragrance collection titled Disney x House of Sillage Mickey & Friends Collection. Each scent is inspired by the unique spirit of Disney’s iconic characters. Stop by for a free gift.

Iron Studios will host world-first reveals, exclusive statues, and daily collectible posters. They will also offer a photo op with their life-size Spider-Man.

Joffrey’s Coffee will offer a shop-and-sip experience highlighting their Disney Princess and Star Wars collections. Attendees will also have early access to their new Disney Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Blend.

Kidrobot will introduce their new Stitch Inspired by Elvis Collection. Attendees will be able to check out the new figures, plush, an exclusive pin and lanyard set and more. Be the first to purchase these items at D23.

Lionel Trains will showcase exclusive Disney-themed train sets and a photo op with the original boiler from the E.P. Ripley engine #2.

Monogram International Inc. will offer blind bags, figural banks, enamel pins, magnets and more. Additionally, they will offer exclusive products, first-to-buy opportunities and more.

Precious Moments will sell collectible gifts and figurines. Visitors will also be able to check out their Master Sculptor work on an upcoming limited edition item.

Rock ‘Em Socks will sell Disney themed and event exclusive socks.

With daily exclusive D23 charm releases and the all-new Tell Your Tale collection, RockLove Jewelry invites you to visit their scenic village designed booth.

RSVLTS’ (Roosevelts) “Workshop of Wonders” is an immersive experience created by James C. Mulligan and Disney legend Tony Baxter. The experience is promised to be full of magic, mystery and exclusive apparel.

Steiff North America will offer two event exclusive plushies, including Donald Duck and Winnie the Pooh. They will also welcome their brand new Stitch plush in addition to their other affordable options.

Artist and Disney Cast Member Keith Lapinig will join Sunglass Hut daily to sign limited edition care kits and sunglass cases daily from noon to 4pm. Pins featuring Lapinig’s art will be given out to purchasers of Disney co-branded Ray-Bans.

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco, CA will be providing several opportunities for fans to explore the life of Walt Disney. With live presentations, never-before-seen personal items, a first look at the new book Walt Disney Treasures: Personal Art and Artifacts from The Walt Disney Family Museum and more, fans will want to make sure they check out this exciting booth.

Thomas Kinkade will host exciting giveaways, exclusive products, and a chance to meet the incredible artists responsible for their paintings. If you spend $250+, you will receive a mystery gift with your purchase. D23 Gold Members and Disney+ subscribers will also have exclusive special event offers.

THQ Nordic and Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed will offer fans a first chance to play the upcoming game. Additionally, fans will be able to access the D23 Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pin set, a one-of-a-kind photo op, and special giveaways.

VeVe will offer digital collectibles from all of Disney’s incredible franchises. They will also have limited-edition physical copy comics you can’t buy anywhere else.

Read More: