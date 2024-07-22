Naples Ristorante e Bar Announces Ultimate Fan Happy Hour in Celebration of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The popular Italian restaurant in Disneyland’s Downtown Disney District is jumping in on the D23 celebration. After hitting the Anaheim Convention Center, attendees can enjoy an exclusive happy hour hangout.

What’s Happening:

Naples Ristorante e Bar has announced the Ultimate Fan Happy Hour in celebration of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

From 3-5PM on August 9th and 10th, the restaurant will host the exclusive, ticketed hang-out which includes unlimited tastes of pizza and other favorite dishes.

During the event, guests can sign up for a mixology session and learn how to make their D23 weekend-exclusive Blue FAN-tasy cocktail.

The party will also have a dedicated bar where attendees can purchase alcoholic beverages.

Happy Hour guests will also receive 30% off breakfast at the restaurant during the entire weekend, excluding alcohol.

Tickets for the event cost $28 including tax and gratuity. You can purchase entry into the event here

