The Walt Disney Company to Hold Q3 2024 Earnings Call Two Days Before D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on August 7th

On Wednesday, August 7th, The Walt Disney Company will hold a call (once again before the bell) to discuss its third quarter earnings.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company will release and discuss its fiscal third quarter 2024 financial results via a live audio webcast on August 7th.
- Notably, this earnings call will take place just two days before D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event kicks off.
- This call will once again take place before the bell, rather than waiting until after (as was typically the case prior to this fiscal year).
- This quarter’s call will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT rather than the usual 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.
- Results will be released alongside prepared written management remarks before the opening of regular trading on August 7th.
- To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors.
- The webcast presentation will be archived.
- Of course, as always, Laughing Place will be here to report any news that comes out of the call with our usual Live Blog.